A MAJOR clean-up operation that pulled destroyed cars and hazardous materials including asbestos out of Cessnock reserves has cost more than $200,000.
The major Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands works removed 16 tonnes of vehicles, asbestos, electrical wiring and other wasteland from about 30 different sites in 37 hectares of reserve lands.
The reserves sit off Melbourne Street in Aberdare, and between that town and East Cessnock.
The state government department funded the clean-up amid concerns the rubbish created a risk to waterways, public health and safety and created an eyesore.
More than two tonnes of the material removed was asbestos, with 10 dumped cars and an assortment of tyres, couches, mattresses, air conditioning ducting and electrical cables strewn through the remainder.
Individuals face fines of up to $110,000 plus $11,000 per day while offences continue. The penalty for corporations is $220,000 plus $22,000 a day.
Illegal dumping, vandalism or tree cutting can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to the environment line on 131 555.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
