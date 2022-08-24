Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Cars, asbestos and more: Aberdare illegal dumping clean-up costs NSW Department of Environment $200,000

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 24 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAJOR clean-up operation that pulled destroyed cars and hazardous materials including asbestos out of Cessnock reserves has cost more than $200,000.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.