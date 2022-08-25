Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley will adjust his midfield formation to account for the loss of workhorse Nadja Squires.
The steely No.6 has been sidelined with strained ankle ligaments since Broadmeadow's 5-0 loss to NPLW Northern NSW leaders Warners Bay on August 7.
It is unknown how long Squires' recovery will take. Curley was not expecting her back before finals at least.
"We're OK for depth, we've just got to change our shape a little bit," Curley said.
The loss to Warners Bay was a huge blow to Magic's premiership hopes but they bounced back with a 15-0 win over last-placed New Lambton last weekend.
They play Mid Coast, seventh, in Taree on Sunday then round out the season proper against Newcastle Olympic on September 11. Finals start September 17-18.
** Warners Bay have a three-point buffer over Magic and a far superior goal difference and can seal the premiership with a win Saturday.
** Charlestown have secured the reserve-grade premiership with an 11-point buffer over Broadmeadow (37) but the remaining three spots are not yet settled. Olympic (35), Warners Bay (34) and Adamstown (33) are still in the mix.
Olympic look to have the 17s premiership in their hands with three games to play. Maitland will finish top of the table in 15s and Adamstown have claimed the honours in 13s.
** All Saints College, Maitland have bowed out of the Bill Turner Trophy nationwide schoolgirls tournament, losing 8-1 to Central Coast Sports College in the NNSW final in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.
