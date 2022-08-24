Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Singleton stalwart Anthony Partridge reaches another milestone, no bull

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 24 2022 - 10:02am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW MARK: Anthony Partridge played his 250th first grade game for the Bulls against Singleton. Picture: Stewart Hazell

ANTHONY Partridge thought he had achieved everything thinkable at Singleton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.