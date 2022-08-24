ANTHONY Partridge thought he had achieved everything thinkable at Singleton.
He has won premierships, represented Newcastle and NSW Country and tried his hand at captain-coach.
This year he notched his 300th grade game and had the joy of playing a game alongside eldest son Will.
A top innings by any stretch.
When club historian Michael Barrett sent through the list of upcoming milestone, Partridge, 45, was stunned to see Saturday's game against Hamilton was his 250th in the top grade.
"I didn't realise I was even in cooee of it," he said. "My young bloke was playing first grade and hurt his wrist. It got to the point where [brother and coach] Tim said instead of playing off the bench you may as well start. Afterwards, Hamilton presented me with some Hawks cufflinks, which was a nice gesture."
It was a day of milestones for the Bulls. Dean Cruikshanks played his 250th club game in second grade, Peter Santarosa and Steve Larence played their 100th club game.
"Will should be is back this weekend, he can take his dad's spot," Partridge said.
** It was a big weekend for milestones at University too. Andrew "Sarge" Bendeich played his 291st game to move up to fourth on the club's most games list.
** Seva Rokobaro is set to return to first grade for the Hawks. It was feared the giant Fijian had played his last game after nearly having his ear ripped off for a second time this year.
However, he made a successful return in the lower grades last week and will be back in ones for the battle against Nelson Bay.
However, the Hawks will be without try-scoring machine front rower Chris Hemi and breakaway Lachlan Summers after they picked up their third yellow card for the season against Singleton.
