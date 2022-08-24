NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Peter Astley has no doubts that Ryan Beisty would thrive at the professional level - the 200cm swingman just needs an opportunity.
Beisty completed a five-star return season in the NBL 1 East competition with another double-double, draining a team-high 18 points and dragging in 11 rebounds, in the Falcons' 98-76 loss to Sutherland in the elimination play-off at Broadmeadow on Saturday night.
Advertisement
The 26-year-old led the league in rebounds with 12, was fifth in assists (4.44) and steals (2.14) and knocked down 15 point a game.
The stats sheets fails to highlight the intangibles. Defensively, Beisty can cover from the one-spot to the five, is a presence in the paint with his long arms and rarely gets in foul trouble.
Beisty played semi-professional hoops for Plymouth in the British Basketball League before returning to Newcastle this season.
"I'd love to see Ryan get another opportunity [at the next level]," Astley said. "The numbers he has been putting up have been ridiculous. If he was fortunate to jag spot at the end of the NBL bench, he'd brain it. He has probably missed the boat for this season unless someone gets hurt. His old coach in England has stayed in touch with him. If someone gave him a shot, he would take it."
The Falcons finished the regular season in third spot, but stumbled at the first hurdle in play-offs against a white hot Sharks.
"They shot at 51 per cent from outside the three-point line and a couple of their veterans had massive games," Astley said. "Myles [Cherry] got in foul trouble early and that hurt us big time. That changes the way we play. In the context of the game, some of the calls were terrible.
"We have a really young group. We struggled a little bit with the mental toughness and physical toughness. We kept trying but didn't have what was needed. Still it was an awesome season. Finishing third in the regular season is a good job. "
Myles Cherry averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds a game. Matur Maluach (14 points) was the other offensive threat while captain Jaidyn Goodwin controlled the floor.
JaShaun Smith provided punch off the bench but his number were inferior to other imports in the league.
Astley has held talks about continuing as coach but will conduct a review before committing.
"I have spoken to a few of the players and I'm confident the nucleus of the group will come back," Astley said. "There is no doubt we need to bring in one or two more players. "Maybe a lock-down, hard-nosed defender and another scorer."
"JaShaun was a super guy but probably not what we were really after. The league took a bigger step forward than some clubs were expecting. The level of import or marquee player you need is step up from what it has been in the past.You really need someone on the edge of the NBL or in the NBL."
Meanwhile, Newcastle Falcons gun Chyra Evans has been named the NBL East 1 women's youth player of the year. Evans, 18, averaged 21.6 points and 10.6 rebounds a game in her 17 appearances for the Falcons, to be ranked sixth in the conference in scoring and eighth in rebounding.
Evans left last month for the University of Michigan on a basketball scholarship.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.