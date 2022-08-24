DEPARTING Newcastle fullback Tex Hoy hopes his extended stint in first grade will pay dividends for not only himself moving forward, but also the Knights.
The Super League-bound utility, who six weeks ago thought he might have played his last NRL game, will make his fifth consecutive appearance on Sunday when Newcastle face the Titans on the Gold Coast.
Benefiting from Kalyn Ponga's concussion woes, Hoy is on the longest run of starting appearances he has had in his 27-game career.
The 22-year-old feels the top-flight matches will better prepare him for his move to Hull FC next season, but he hopes he is also helping the Knights better prepare for 2023.
"It hasn't been the greatest season for us ... but leaving the club as best I can is definitely pretty high on my list," Hoy, a born and bred Novocastrian, said.
"And even just help the club find an identity into next year.
"Hopefully next year they find that and go well."
A South Newcastle junior, Hoy has proved a handy back-up fullback or half over the past three years, but he hasn't been able to nail a spot in the NRL side.
Prior to this past month, the only other time he had started four consecutive games was when Ponga was out injured early last season.
Essentially limited to being Ponga's deputy or a fourth-string half, it's why Hoy took up the two-year deal with Hull.
The son of former pro surfer Matt Hoy, he also views the move abroad as a chance to develop both professionally and personally.
"I've been here my whole life, so it's going to be a big change for me - it will be a completely different climate and weather," Hoy said.
"That was a big [reason] why I decided to go over there, just to get out of my comfort zone.
"Grow as a person, grow as a football player.
"I'm looking forward to it."
But for now, Hoy is relishing playing NRL.
"There's only two games left and I've only got a couple of months left in the country," he said.
I'm just just soaking up everything I can; hanging with my mates ... playing footy, getting my training in, being around the boys.
"I think playing these last couple of games at the back of the season will help me next year."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
