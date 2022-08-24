NEWCASTLE hockey player Ky Willott will embark on his third international tour this year after being named in the men's Australia A squad.
Having already been to New Zealand and Europe throughout 2022, Willott is now travelling Japan for a four-match series which starts on Saturday.
"This is where these players can put their best foot forward for World Cup qualification and put pressure on the guys in the Kookaburras team," Australia A coach Brent Livermore said.
The Norths product joined the Kookaburras for friendlies against Spain and The Netherlands in the lead up to the recent Commonwealth Games, but wasn't part of the gold-medal campaign.
Willott scored a double during a four-Test clean sweep of host New Zealand after debuting against Malaysia in Perth in April.
Ehren Hazell, who previously played Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League for Souths and Gosford, was also listed to tour Japan with Australia A.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
