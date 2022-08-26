Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Boating | Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club all set to launch Centre of Excellence harbourside

By Mark Rothfield
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW HOME: Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club's Elliott match-racers will have better storage.

WHEN you consider that a leading cruising guide once advised visiting boaties to avoid Newcastle like the proverbial plague, Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) has certainly put the harbour right back on the map.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.