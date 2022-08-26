The vision from the club management has always remained the same - an accessible hardstand, and launching area for one design keelboat, and dinghy racing based out of a parcel of unused waterfront hardstand at the Thales (formerly Forgacs) Shipyard at Carrington. That same waterfront hardstand, directly opposite the club, is the site of the new Sailing Centre of Excellence. It's a big undertaking, and it is a big forward step for the future of one design racing at the club.