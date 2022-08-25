Letters: Why we should be confident about Voice referendum

BEING bounced by the best must be a dissatisfaction for Barnaby of all people. But he really needs to consider his logic, as always, due to his position in life. In his comment to media he said he had negotiated an extra ministry for the Nationals, which would have been taken off them had he 'gone into bat' over Mr Morrison's powers. So what of the Liberal ministries that had been usurped by Scomo without a thought? Both men are excellent examples of greedy, power drunk fools that shouldn't be allowed to influence a democracy. We have much to make up for.