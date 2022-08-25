Letters: Why we should be confident about Voice referendum

CORRESPONDENTS have raised concerns about the impending referendum to inscribe the Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the Australian Constitution. Several have pointed out the historical difficulty in achieving an all-states Yes vote. But this seeming historical bias against referendums is worth a closer look.
Since Federation, there have been 44 proposals for change to the Australian constitution, put to voters in 19 referendums, meaning that all but six referendums have contained multiple proposals for constitutional change. The majority of rejected proposals were for changes relating to the functioning of the federal parliament, for expanding Commonwealth powers or for matters affecting relations between the Commonwealth and the states. In many cases these were rejected by voters in all states. And it has been well-documented that the 1999 republican referendum was doomed to failure because of the way the question was framed.
The majority of voters in all states have agreed to change on eight occasions; six were administrative or to remedy defects: holding House and Senate elections concurrently; allowing voters in the territories (ACT and NT) to vote in referendums; setting retiring age for judges; ending strict per-capita Commonwealth payments to the states; filling casual Senate vacancies from the same party; enabling the Commonwealth to take over state debts. All logical changes.
Only two directly affected voters: the 1946 referendum giving the Commonwealth the power to legislate on a range of social services; and the 1967 referendum where voters overwhelmingly (90.77 per cent - the highest national vote recorded in a referendum) chose to enable the Commonwealth to make laws for Aboriginal people and to count them in the census. So perhaps we shouldn't be too concerned. If the Voice proposal has the support of all of the parliament and if sufficient effort is put into explaining to the Australian people what it means and why it is necessary, I am confident that this referendum can succeed.
A RECENT letter in the Herald (Letters, 22/8) by Bill Snow, of Stockton, concerning jaywalkers attracted my attention. Having had, last Friday, a young man walk out in front of my car, I am more than aware of its dangers. How I missed him was a miracle. Surprisingly, he was not paying attention to his phone.
Another aspect of motoring gives me even greater concern - drivers not using their indicators correctly, especially on roundabouts. If, as Mr Snow suggests, authorities started fining such drivers, state revenues would increase immensely. Some time ago I wrote to the federal and state ministers for transport suggesting a TV clip be made to remind motorists of the correct procedures. I did not receive a reply from either.
WITH reports indicating that City of Sydney is moving to a ban on advertising fossil fuel products (SMH, 20/8) including petroleum, gas, and oil, Newcastle could be the odd man out, because of its enthusiastic hosting of car racing in the centre of the city.
Federal Labor policy is the full electrification of our national fleet, world trends are away from fossil fuels, and internal combustion engines account for the biggest share of Earth's carbon emissions.
Yet our council continues its support for polluting racing cars, and associated displays of advertising for coal, and various carbon-based products sponsoring entrants.
In my opinion, claims of council's "green" environmental credentials ring hollow when compared to others taking decisive steps against carbon pollution. With the World Health Organisation rating climate change more damaging to health than smoking, I believe it's shameful we promote an event glorifying consumption of carbon products. We banned cigarette ads decades ago.
RIGHTLY so, the public sees little difference between pork barreling and corruption. It was a key factor in bringing down the Coalition government. Asked on Radio National on September 22 whether his government would hand grants programs over to government departments and eliminate pork-barrelling, Industry Minister Ed Husic was very evasive. This is disappointing.
I hope the ABC, the Newcastle Herald and other responsible media will pressure the government to take steps to avoid going down the dark road of splashing favours around. The proper media need to keep the new bastards honest. Please!
OUT of respect to Ian Kirkwood's past performance as a Herald journalist, I had intended to make no comment about his use of questionable sources in his opinion piece of July 30 blaming, in part, the USA for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the introduction of John Arnold (Letters, 22/8) provides me with little choice but to comment. Kirkwood uses so-called whistleblower Richard C Cook without advising that Cook has published a book in which he tells us that Divine Beings are helping us to transcend and transform. Also of great concern in Kirkwood's piece is his use of Eric Zuesse as a source. Zuesse is another 'odd' person, who once wrote that Barack Obama was a "racist fascist".
As far as the ousting in 2014 of the then President Yanukovych is concerned, it should be noted that he was a communist lackey of the Russian government. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians protested against Yanukovych, with hundreds being killed. Yanukovych is wanted by Interpol as he allegedly took around $US70 billion of Ukrainian government funds with him.
Finally, using anything Sergey Lavrov says is highly problematic, the man is the consummate diplomat who couldn't lie straight in bed. Vladimir Putin has quite clearly stated that he wants the USSR back and to this end he ordered an invasion of an independent nation. No ifs, no buts.
AFTER reading the COVID statistics as detailed by Professor Nick Talley ('376 deaths in 231 days: the Hunter New England COVID-19 death toll this year', Herald, 20/8) I say, what a wake-up call we face. We have come a long way since the start of this disease with daily briefings, lockdowns, enforcement offences and obvious government initial reluctance in mandating mask wearing. We have gone backwards. No broadcasting by any media forms on just how bad this has ended up.
A simple mandate to wear masks in particular circumstances is the least our "leaders" should be implementing. Politicians should not take the lead in pandemics. Someone with an ounce of guts should take over and not be worried about upsetting people who find it inconvenient to have to wear a mask in crowded situations.
It's so terrible. We could have been in a better situation if the people in charge thought less about their futures and more about the people who employ them.
THE street I love best in Melbourne is Domain Road in South Yarra. The intersection with Park Street there, opposite the Royal Melbourne Botanic Gardens, is the start of a wonderful stretch of cafes and sidewalk dining venues that bring the zone to life. I say yes please, Newcastle council, do bring this amenity to our beloved 'Eat Street' in Darby Street. And to many other Newcastle suburban stretches. Creates community. Love my hometown.
HAVEN'T we heard enough about the Scott Morrison issue. I remember a few weeks ago when Senator Lidia Thorpe carried on like a pork chop in parliament about not wanting to swear allegiance to the queen, which is set into the Constitution, there was no uproar by politicians at that time. I guess if it had been Pauline Hanson she would have been frog-marched out and we would be still be hearing about it.
REGARDING Albo's supposed Bob Hawke impersonation of sculling a beer, from a plastic cup ... he's dreaming. Comparing Albo to Hawke is like comparing Gumby to Conan the Barbarian.
IT seems Labor has walked away from its election promise that 30 per cent green hydrogen will fuel Kurri's peaking power plant. Looks like the emerging technology in regard to green hydrogen may not be so emerging. According to Albo's political web page, he is going to set up a commission to work with the Voice to Parliament on a national process for Treaty and Truth-telling. I hope he does a better job on truth telling.
BEING bounced by the best must be a dissatisfaction for Barnaby of all people. But he really needs to consider his logic, as always, due to his position in life. In his comment to media he said he had negotiated an extra ministry for the Nationals, which would have been taken off them had he 'gone into bat' over Mr Morrison's powers. So what of the Liberal ministries that had been usurped by Scomo without a thought? Both men are excellent examples of greedy, power drunk fools that shouldn't be allowed to influence a democracy. We have much to make up for.
IN NSW, coal mining accounts for 80 per cent of the value of minerals production. So, as I suspect most know, the mining round staged by the Knights is really a show of support for the coal industry. With this in mind, I'll join the recent outpouring of advice to the club on this page and offer some of my own. Recognise you represent an entire community rather than sectional interests, show some leadership, and stop sanitising the image of an environmentally disastrous industry by accepting its money.
