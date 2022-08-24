Newcastle Herald
Australia's Supreme Court rules families of child abuse victims can sue Catholic Church

By Emily Woods
August 24 2022
church.

The families of child abuse victims can sue the Catholic Church, a Victorian court has ruled in a matter brought by a deceased choirboy's father.

