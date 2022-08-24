ANGUS Thurgate is nearing a 100 A-League games but the Newcastle Jets midfielder is yet to experience finals football.
The 22-year-old has been on the periphery. He made seven appearances in the 2017-18 season - his maiden campaign - but didn't feature in the post season as the Jets powered to a home grand final.
It has been an anti-climax since. The Jets dipped to seventh, one spot outside the play-offs, in 2018-19 and continued to slip, finishing eighth and then 11th before moving up the ladder to ninth last season - the first under Arthur Papas.
In that time, Thurgate has grown from a bits-and-pieces rookie into a key figure with 90 appearances.
"I have got nearly 100 A-League games under my belt but haven't played one final," Thurgate told the Newcastle Herald from Coffs Harbour ahead of a friendly against the Mid North Coast All-Stars on Thursday night. "That is definitely a goal."
It is only early doors, but Thurgate is confident the Jets are laying the groundwork for a successful season.
"We had moments last year where we played some great football and felt like it was clicking," Thurgate said. "Then there were moments where we let ourselves down. We didn't kill off teams and take care of the result.
"That has been a big focus this pre-season. The coaching staff identified it as mentality issue not a tactical problem. We are addressing that.
"Every team, especially at this stage of the year, is gunning for top spot and to really push in the finals. We will be working hard towards that and to make sure we hit the ground running and continue the momentum.
"We have been doing double sessions up here and getting some good content into us. We have done a lot of work on the field, but also off the field. There is a special group of lads here. We have done some workshops off the field that are really bringing us close together.
"Opening our eyes and learning about each other on a deeper level has really bought the group together. It is allowing us to work hard and strengthen our connection on the field."
Half of last season's squad remain. They understand the way Papas wants to play and the physical demands it requires.
The 11 new faces, headed by former Premier League defender Carl Jenkinson, two-time championship winner Brandon O'Neill and rising star Reno Piscopo, have added quality and depth.
The Jets have three places available on the roster, including a replacement for Brazilian Daniel Penha.
Melbourne teenage Zach Lisolajski is on trial with the squad in Coffs Harbour. The Jets, Perth and Brisbane have been linked to a move for Portsmouth midfielder Ryan Tunicliffe.
New arrivals Piscopo, Callum Timmins, Daniel Stynes and Rory Jordan have swelled the midfield stocks.
"That is what you need," Thurgate said. "All good teams, especially ones I have been a part of, have competition for places. Without that, you get comfortable and sit still. That is an important factor and I think the coaching staff have done well."
Thurgate is coming off a breakout season in which he started 22 games, netted five goals and earned the A-League Young Player of the Year award.
"I needed to add goals to my game. I did that last year and I will be looking to do that from the start again," Thurgate said. "I want to hit the ground running, get some goals and more importantly help the team get some wins and really start the season strongly."
Jenkinson and Timmins are likely to make their first appearance for the Jets in Coffs Harbour.
"We need to work together and make sure we are taking steps as a team," Thurgate said. "It takes time for the new players to get used to the style of play and to get to know other player's games. That only comes through match minutes against opposition. It will be a good test and great for the community up here."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
