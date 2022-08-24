Newcastle Herald
NSW nurses and midwives in Newcastle, Hunter will strike for 24 hours over staffing and pay

Updated August 24 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:30am
March: Hunter nurses and midwives during the last strike action in Newcastle. Picture: Simone De Peak

HUNTER nurses and midwives will join a state-wide, 24-hour strike on September 1 over staffing and pay.

Local News

