"Tony was a police prosecutor then, and he was in my study group and I knew him very well. He was the most unassuming fellow. I would be watching him doing a hearing and he would look like some footy boofhead but he'd work everything out and then it'd just come out ion a very simple but perfectly precise way, he would sort of lull people into a false sense of security, that he wouldn't know what he was doing. He was really smart, in a very practical way."