What better time to visit than during the month of October to celebrate the Orange Wine Festival, which cements its position as one of the most anticipated events on the Orange region calendar.

BUST SOME GRAVEL: Orange and its surrounding villages offer the perfect trail blazing escape, for those that want to explore on two wheels.

As the days get longer and the weather a little warmer, it's hard to beat the landscapes of the Central West NSW in Spring.



Paddocks come alive in carpets of green and gold as canola, barley and wheat ripen for harvest across the countryside, and cherry and stone fruit blossoms brighten trees for the bounty ahead.



It's in Orange, NSW that this scenery provides the perfect backdrop for a glass of cool-climate wine with friends.

The Orange Wine Region has a footprint which covers the City of Orange and parts of the surrounding Cabonne and Blayney Shires, its limit uniquely defined by elevation with 600 metres the lower limit. The Region's highest vineyards top a chilly 1000 metres.



These high altitudes dramatically affect the climate of Orange with warm (but rarely hot) summer days yet cool nights, cold, frosty winters, and occasional snow.



These weather patterns help define Orange as a cool-climate wine region.

The festival champions the best new release cool-climate wines and spring produce from across Orange and its surrounding villages, making for an ideal time to visit the region.

The Orange Wine Festival is brimming with a huge range of events that showcase the Orange wine region at its best.



These include behind-the-scenes access to wineries, meet-the-maker opportunities, fantastic culinary experiences paired with the region's award-winning wines and wine education sessions across a month-long celebration of this unique cool-climate wine region - where altitude is the difference!

The Orange Villages Bicycle Trail



Pack your bags and strap on the bikes and head to the Orange region, home to the 360km Orange Villages Bicycle Trail.



A multi-day cycling route that takes riders on a panoramic lap of Mount Canobolas, travelling through Orange and its neighbouring villages, on a mixed course with plenty of gravel!



Riders can enjoy quiet roads, smooth gravel, terrific views, coffee, coffee and oh another coffee stop - all served up with fabulous hospitability in local towns and villages in the heart of Regional NSW.

