IT'S no coincidence that Katie Noonan and her older brother Tyrone are kicking off the 20th anniversary tour of their band George's debut album Polyserena in Newcastle.
George might have emerged out of Brisbane's '90s music scene, but Newcastle was a second home.
The Noonan siblings' mother was born and raised in Newcastle and their grandmother lived in Hamilton. As children they spent many summers swimming at Bar Beach and eating pastries from Darby's Pies.
Their auntie could also lay claim to helping the city's most successful musical export, as she taught Silverchair's Daniel Johns at Newcastle High School.
"Newcastle is a really special place for us and we gigged there a lot early on," Katie Noonan says. "We played the Northern Star in Hamilton and then the Workers Club, the Town Hall and now we're playing at the divine Civic Theatre."
In 2002 Katie (vocals, keyboards) and Tyrone Noonan (vocals, guitar), along with George bandmates Geoff Green (drums), Paulie Bromley (bass) and Nick Stewart (guitar) released their debut album Polyserena to instant acclaim.
The record debuted at No.1 on the ARIA charts, building on six years of constant gigging and three EPs in what Katie calls "a seven-year overnight success."
George's ambitious formula of folk, jazz, rock and pop, complemented by Tyrone's Jeff Buckley-esque vocals and Katie's angelic classically-trained voice, brought a unique sound to Australia's alternative scene.
At the time heavy guitar bands like Powderfinger, You Am I and Grinspoon dominated.
"There wasn't many women in bands to start with," Katie recalls. "I remember when they did the 20th anniversary of the Triple J Hottest 100, myself and Janet [English] from Spiderbait were the two sole Australian women, which was pretty crazy.
"Times have changed enormously since then. We never made music for the purposes of commercial success, we just wanted to make music that sounded unique and came from a place of integrity and honesty, and I think we did that.
"Thanks to the support of Triple J and local media and local radio and basically touring a lot, we went to No.1. It was gold within 10 days and platinum within a few weeks, which was bonkers."
Polyserena was nominated for five ARIA Awards in 2002 - including Album Of The Year and Best Group - and they won Breakthrough Artist Album. Six tracks off the album - Bastard Son, Spawn, Run, Release, Breaking It Slowly and Special Ones were included in Triple J's Hottest 100 across three years.
The album also had a lasting influence, with the likes of Missy Higgins and Sarah Blasko drawing inspiration from George.
"It was the time of melody, and introspection and women coming more to the front and a few less guitars," Katie says.
In 2004 George released their second and final album Unity, before disbanding after a performance at the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House in January 2005. At the time Katie was about to become a mother and could no longer commit fully to George.
"I wanted my only priority to be my children and my husband and re-shift the priorities in my life and being in a band didn't really suit that. It's very comfortable and I'm also very proud of the album we made. I listen to it now and I'm proud of what we made still, 20 years later."
While family might have played a major role in George's conclusion, it's also pivotal to Polyserena's 20-year celebration.
Katie's oldest son Dexter, 17, will be playing drums in the upcoming tour with his mother and uncle. Brandon Mamata (guitar) and Steele Chabau (bass) complete the line-up which is billed as Katie and Tyrone Noonan, not George, out of respect for the original members.
"Because some of the musicians who were in the band are no longer professional musicians, so it didn't feel quite right [to call it George]," Katie says.
"We'd love to commemorate the album, but it felt like it would be nice to make it a family affair with my brother and I as the core songwriters and then my amazing 17-year-old son Dexter."
Dexter is still in year 11, so the tour has been scheduled around school holidays. Katie is thrilled to have Dexter involved, but she's clear she and her husband and fellow musician, Isaac Hurren, never pushed their son into music.
It's sort of the soundtrack of a young girl becoming a woman.- Katie Noonan
"We encouraged him to do anything he wanted, but we never encouraged him to get into music, but he discovered the drums when he started high school and found his thing," she says.
"He loves the record [Polyserena] and he's already played along to the tunes, so it felt like a special thing."
Katie still regularly performs Polyserena's Special Ones and Breathe In Now and listens to the album with pride.
Within moments of hearing opening track Release's disjointed drums she is transported to a special time in her life.
"It's sort of the soundtrack of a young girl becoming a woman," she says. "I was late teens to early 20s when I wrote most of these tunes and recorded it when I was 23. It's a very beautiful snapshot of time. It feels like a special body of work that I keep returning to."
Katie and Tyrone Noonan play the Civic Theatre on September 16.
