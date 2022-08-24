COMMENTS made by US radio consultant Keith Hill in 2015 about female country artists being "tomato" garnish in a salad fuelled Kirsty Lee Akers' collaboration with Amber Lawrence and Ashleigh Dallas.
Let The Girls Sing is the fourth single off the Kurri Kurri star's album Wild and features a new film clip.
Advertisement
"Hearing a male in a position of power speaking like that about female artists, referred to as the 'tomato' in a salad, was enough to make my blood boil," Akers said.
"The few months prior I had heard A&R guys over and over saying they loved my music, loved my voice, but weren't signing any female artists for the next 12 months."
Hill's comments, which became known as "tomato-gate", referred to the gender gap in the airplay of country artists on US radio. At the time female artists made up only 19 per cent of US country radio playlists.
HOPE Estate will host Grapevine Gathering after the music festival left Roche Estate due to an unrelated legal matter.
The festival on October 15 is headlined by UK band The Kooks and party-starters Peking Duk. Other acts include Ball Park Music, The Veronicas, Confidence Man, Jack River and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.