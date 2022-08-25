Newcastle Herald
Newcastle champion Mugatoo retired

By Craig Kerry
August 25 2022 - 5:00am
Jockey Kerrin McEvoy gives Mugatoo a pat after his Newcastle Cup win. Picture: Marina Neil

The career of champion Newcastle galloper Mugatoo is over after connections opted for retirement following his failed comeback from a tendon injury.

