Newcastle champion Mugatoo retired

Among his seven wins in 16 Australian starts, Mugatoo gave Lees his first Newcastle Cup (2020) and the $5 million All Star Mile (2021) - Australian Bloodstock's second biggest victory behind their 2014 Melbourne Cup with Protectionist. He was retired after blood was found in one nostril when he finished last at Rosehill on August 13 in his comeback run from 15 months out.

