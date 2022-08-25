Newcastle champion Mugatoo retired

The career of champion Newcastle galloper Mugatoo is over after connections opted for retirement following his failed comeback from a tendon injury.
Kris Lees-trained Mugatoo, an eight-year-old Irish-bred gelding, bows out with earnings of $3.4 million for Hunter-based syndicators Australian Bloodstock.
Among his seven wins in 16 Australian starts, Mugatoo gave Lees his first Newcastle Cup (2020) and the $5 million All Star Mile (2021) - Australian Bloodstock's second biggest victory behind their 2014 Melbourne Cup with Protectionist. He was retired after blood was found in one nostril when he finished last at Rosehill on August 13 in his comeback run from 15 months out.
"He owes us nothing and it's just because he couldn't get back to that same level," Australian Bloodstock's Luke Murrell said of the decision. "It's a bit sad because good horses are hard to find, but he gave the owners a lot of thrills, so he did his job."
Murrell said the gelding would be well looked after in retirement.
"There's a few owners putting their hand up for him, so he'll certainly have a good home," Murrell said.
Mugatoo overcame throat surgery in the UK to enjoy a stellar career in Australia.
At group 1 level in 2020, Mugatoo was a close second in The Metropolitan Handicap then fourth in the Cox Plate after a luckless, wide run throughout.
He won his first three starts in Australia that year, including the listed Canberra Cup. He later claimed the listed Winter Challenge and group 3 Premiers Cup.
He suffered the tendon injury when last in the Doomben Cup in May 2021.
