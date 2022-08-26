The move is on. More people are relocating to Newcastle from Sydney and Melbourne than ever before, and at a faster pace than almost anywhere else in the country.
During the past two years we have all heard and experienced the stories of people migrating from major capital cities to gateway cities, such as Newcastle, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Recent banking data used by the Regional Australia Institute shows that between 2021 and March 2022, Newcastle was one of the top-five local government areas in terms of percentage share of migration from capitals to regions.
Migration growth in Newcastle has increased seven per cent year-on-year since the start of the pandemic. This outstripped all other gateway cities across the country, second only to the Sunshine Coast.
The vast majority of movers are millennials, with the average age of those who moved from a capital city to Newcastle being 30. This is younger than all other gateway cities. This shows that most people moving to Newcastle are not sea-change retirees, but young professionals seeking economic opportunities.
These migration trends are complemented by a labour market that has almost reached full employment. Low unemployment rates are coupled with the highest level of local job vacancies on record, almost double the pre-COVID figures in the Hunter.
So why are so many young professionals choosing to move to our city? It's because Newcastle is increasingly becoming an attractive place for young people to live, work and play, with City of Newcastle taking deliberate, strategic decisions aimed at driving economic growth through uncertain times.
The council has worked together to ensure the continued urban transformation of the city, encouraging commercial and residential renewal while ensuring strong protections for our rich and significant built and cultural heritage.
Take the East End redevelopment of the Hunter Street Mall as an example. Earlier this year, we unveiled our $5 million investment into the first phase of the East End Village project.
Most people moving to Newcastle are not sea-change retirees, but young professionals seeking economic opportunities.
This project saw city urban planners target the block bound by Hunter Street, Wolfe Street, King Street and Perkins Street to coincide with the first stage of the award winning architectural renewal of the old David Jones site, including the opening of the city's second five-star hotel. Works included new paving, landscaping and public amenity improvements in and around Hunter Street Mall.
This renewal didn't happen overnight. It took significant leadership by the elected council to ensure that the planning mechanisms were in place to provide confidence to residents and businesses. We ensured strong protections for this historic precinct while allowing for urban densification of the city's west end precinct. City visitors will note the significant amount of large-scale residential and commercial development completed, underway, or in the pipeline, with hundreds of millions of dollars of investment reshaping the west end.
The other strategic decision we have taken is to encourage young, skilled people to move to, or stay in Newcastle. Last year, we made a deliberate shift in our unanimously adopted Economic Development Strategy to focus on attracting and retaining skilled people in the city. Since then, we have delivered two large-scale programs: NewSkills and New Move.
NewSkills has provided hundreds of local businesspeople with targeted training and mentoring to support the growth and development of their staff, which has prompted many businesses to diversify and expand their offering.
The New Move talent attraction campaign, designed to reset the perception of Newcastle as a vibrant economic hub driven by innovation and skills with the culture and infrastructure to complement, garnered 7.5 million digital impressions and supported 30 talented and highly skilled people to relocate to the city. Many of these new movers have employed Novocastrians and bought local commercial spaces.
But this is just the beginning. We know local jobs are growing. Our challenge now is to meet this jobs demand with a highly skilled workforce. The local jobs and skills shortage is significant and needs action from all three levels of government.
City of Newcastle will launch additional programs later in 2022 and is working closely with business partners in the city to design resources that attract and retain talent and help local operators fill skill gaps.
In doing so, we can continue to develop and realise Newcastle's potential as an emerging global city.
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.