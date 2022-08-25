Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie secure coach Steve Piggott to lead revival project in 2023 NPL

August 25 2022 - 3:00am
SHARP EYE: Experienced coach Steve Piggott, pictured while in charge of Weston in 2018, will take over at Lake Macquarie next season. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Northern NSW NPLM strugglers Lake Macquarie have unveiled veteran head coach Steve Piggott as the replacement for Keelan Hamilton.

