HONETI Tuha is a rugby league journeyman, but he's no stranger to the Newcastle first-grade competition or his current edge partner at Cessnock.
Tuha has played over 100 NSW Cup games, including a grand final win in 2015 and nine appearances this year, across stints with the Knights, Wentworthville, Blacktown and Newtown since relocating from New Zealand almost a decade ago.
And while hopeful of continuing at NSW Cup level in the future, Tuha says his "main focus" is now solely on the Goannas' finals campaign alongside former Lakes teammate Josh Charles.
Having combined infrequently throughout the year, because of Tuha's Knights commitments and Charles' recent injury lay-off, they were back together again in Sunday's elimination semi and helped seal a 26-16 victory over Souths at Cessnock Sportsground.
The experienced duo, lining up on the right side of the field, were first teammates at Lakes in 2014.
"It's good to have Charlesy there. He keeps me accountable for the stuff we do on that edge," the 29-year-old said.
Cessnock-based centre Tuha, who has three children and another one on the way, is part of a strong Kiwi connection at the Goannas in 2022 joined by hooker Anthony Meleisea-Murray, prop Sione Ngahe and injured playmaker Pita Godinet.
Captain-coach Harry Siejka is available to return from suspension and will likely partner Sam Clune in Cessnock's halves while Jarred Anderson remains sidelined midway through a three-week ban.
Local junior Kori Barber is poised to mark his 150th first-grade match when the Goannas tackle Central in Sunday's minor semi-final at Townson Oval (2pm).
The top-ranked Pickers, fresh from a weekend off but welcoming back both No.1 Daniel Langbridge and interchange forward Peter Wilson, host Macquarie in Saturday's major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground (3pm).
