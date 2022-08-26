An exquisite sanctuary

6 beds | 3 baths | 8 cars
Advertisement
Recently renovated integrating the allure of subtle Hamptons design with country-style warmth, this incredible property takes full advantage of a lush, green outlook across your own bushland paradise on one fully fenced hectare (2.5 acres).
Flowing over a single level, the floorplan is flexible and features up to three living areas, six bedrooms (or five plus study), two beautifully renovated bathrooms, and a contemporary new Caesarstone kitchen.
Parents can retreat to their own sanctuary, while kids' accommodation rests on the other side of the main living area.
While hosting guests you chase the sun on the wrap-around verandah or relax in the cabana while the kids do a few laps in the pool. All your parking needs are covered with a triple bay under the home. A 12m x 12m American barn style shed with three phase power, and 2 x 3.9m high doors with drive-through access can house your caravan or boat and is an ideal storage and workshop area.
From green lawns to deciduous trees, and tall Eucalypts, the outlook around the home is picturesque, and you can have as many pets as your heart desires. A studio retreat with its own kitchenette and bathroom offers a multi-purpose space.
You can have all this and still be able to access the Lake Macquarie foreshore, Charlestown Square, Redhead Beach, or Newcastle CBD all in under 20 minutes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.