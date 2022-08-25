It's looking like a decent weekend to get on the water this weekend.
Swell and wind are backing off and the mercury is inching up after the recent polar blast.
'Jumpin' Johnny Frith from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point reports the salmon are still going gangbusters in the channel.
"They're getting a bit flighty though according to a bloke I was talking to yesterday," Johnny said.
"It might have something to do with all the boat traffic but he says they were a bit hard to hook.
"He only managed to get two on the silver chromies even though there were heaps of fish about."
There's quite a few tailor in the lake, John reported, but not a great deal of size.
"You can see the birds busting them up but there's not much size to report.
"Water is hovering round that 16 degree mark which is pretty brisk.
"Jason "One For" Nunn was into them midweek and got a few but he ended up throwing them back.
"The good news is there's a few flathead and jew lurking underneath."
Inshore, the snapper continue to bite around that 15m-25m water mark.
"But it seems to be getting a bit harder than it was," Johnny said.
"The water has cooled down and it seems to vary a bit - clear one day and murkier the next.
"A bit further out around that 40m mark there's been reports of blue spot flathead.
"Still kingfish coming off the Texas reef down south, and this weekend might be a good chance to get down there.
"Wind and swell have made it tough through the week but the weekend is looking good.
"As far as yellowfin out on the shelf, there was talk of fin down off Broken Bay this week, but we remain patient and hopeful up here.
"There will be a few guys venturing wide this weekend."
In a bit of surprising news, beaches are fishing well for whiting.
"They've been getting them down off Catherine Hill beach - big whiting - catching them on worms," Johnny said.
Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club spokesperson Randal Mason was on the lake on Thursday and registered a handy mixed bag of bream, squire, flathead, squid and flounder.
"I was just potting around out in the middle and although it wasn't too full on, the fish were there and it was good to see that variety.
"I was mainly fishing over a few cockle beds."
At Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club monthly weigh-in last Sunday, the Double Agent, Brad Morten, claimed honours in the outside division.
"He's called the Double Agent because he also weighs in with the Charlestown Anglers, but only because there's less competition there," quipped Randal.
"Brad got a nice mixed bag of snapper, squire, bream and some really big drummer, one of which weighed in at 1.52kg, which is a great fish.
"Craig Kerr won the inside division but there wasn't much in it between him and Brendan Stobbart, who also hooked the only jew weighed in.
"We saw a few good flathead too, all conforming to the new rules - all between 36cm-70cm.
"Heaps of luderick. And some nice big early season whiting."
Hats off to this week's Fish of the Week winner, Gizelle Weimer, who fishes with Teralba Lakesiders.
Gizelle weighed in a great mixed bag of snapper and bream.
Randal reckons she a very good fisho but she's a had a great teacher in her dad Ian.
"They love going out together and fishing," Randal said.
"She's the youngest of Ian's four daughter and she's very keen."
Gizelle will be fishing the Teralba Lakesider's junior comp which is on this weekend.
Newly elected Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi will be in attendance on Sunday afternoon at Teralba Bowling Club to do some presenting.
There will be a heap of prizes on offer for the catch and release comp, including gear signed by John Paul Young, as well as a raffle.
All proceed for the day will go to the Marine Rescue.
As reported in the Newcastle Herald this week, the NSW Environment Protection Authority is leaning towards a natural event causing the fish kill at Mannering Park in southern Lake Macquarie earlier this month, but investigations are ongoing.
The EPA said water samples showed a "toxic discharge is unlikely to have killed the fish". The fish had "greying around the gills", which suggested possible oxygen depletion.
Further tests are being conducted to determine if a stratification, or turnover, event occurred that may have deoxygenated the water and killed the fish.
