Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Angler warm to fishing opportunities as polar blast subsides

August 25 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Gizelle Weimer wins $50 courtesy of Hot Tackle at Toronto and Morisset for this magnificent mixed bag weighed in at Teralba Lakesiders last weekend.

It's looking like a decent weekend to get on the water this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Fishing and Boating
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.