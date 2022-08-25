Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NRMA predicts petrol price rise of about 25c/l when federal government's fuel excise tax cut ends in late September

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 25 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NRMA is predicting a 25 cent per litre rise in the cost of petrol across the Hunter in a little more than a month when the federal government's fuel excise tax cut ends.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.