The NRMA is predicting a 25 cent per litre rise in the cost of petrol across the Hunter in a little more than a month when the federal government's fuel excise tax cut ends.
The cut, which was introduced in March and will end on September 28, halved the national excise charge of 44c/l that service station operators pay.
...motorists should definitely shop around...- Katrina Usman, NRMA.
Many are predicting unleaded fuel to jump by at least 22c/l at the bowser overnight when the cut ends.
Regular unleaded was on sale for as cheap at 147.7c/l at service stations in Mayfield on Thursday afternoon - well below the city's average price of 162.8c/l - while it was as expensive as 195.9c/l at Hamilton South and Wallsend.
One outlet at Beresfield had a regular unleaded price of 199.9c/l, while service stations in neighbouring Thornton and Tarro were more than 45c/l cheaper.
"Across Newcastle, the difference between the highest and lowest price is over 50 cents per litre so motorists should definitely shop around to make sure they're getting the best price," NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said. "At the end of September when the cuts to the fuel excise tax are planned to end, motorists will be paying around 25 cents per litre more for fuel."
The excise cut was a measure included in the Morrison government's final budget.
The Albanese government has resisted calls to extend the cut, which will expire on the date earmarked originally by the Coalition.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has been repeatedly asked about a possible extension, but has continually pointed to the estimated $3 billion cost over the six months the cut has been in place.
