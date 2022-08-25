Newcastle Herald
The 'war on drugs' is not working, time to broaden the 'harm reduction' model instead of jailing drug users

By Editorial
Updated August 25 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 10:00pm
ONE MORE TIME: Seized drugs on their way to a furnace.

IN January 2020, noted medico-legal expert Professor Dan Howard handed a landmark four-volume report to the NSW government that recommended the decriminalisation of personal drug use and recognised the harms associated with sending drug users to jail.

