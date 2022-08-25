Jason Mackay team tough to beat at The Gardens

The Jason Mackay team head to The Gardens on Friday with four genuine winning chances and a boost from a favourable box draw for star Zipping Maserati for Monday's Million Dollar Chase heat at Maitland.
The Richmond Vale trainer qualified Fantastic Raven for the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals with victory in The Gardens regional final (515m) last Saturday night.
He will chase two more spots with Zipping Maserati and Impress Shades in the 450m series at Maitland, which starts with two heats on Monday. Impress Shades has drawn box six in heat one, while Zipping Maserati has the two in the second.
Zipping Maserati, the MDC consolation final winner this year, is a $15 TAB chance for the grand final this time around. He was fourth in the Grafton final on Sunday to narrowly miss a semis spot. The inside draw for Monday will help him qualify for the Maitland decider, from which the top three move on.
On Friday, Mackay has last-start winners Fat Boy's Dream (box eight) and Opal Model (five) facing off in race three. He also has top hopes Kooringa Amy in the eighth and Zipping Phoenix in race nine.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
