Driver Grace Panella bounces back quickly from knee injury

Hunter reinswoman Grace Panella is ecstatic to be back inside a month from a serious knee injury as she prepares for the Australian Drivers Championship.
The 19-year-old was hurt in a spill at Newcastle on August 1, rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee for the second time. She also tore the meniscus and fractured the kneecap.
Panella expected to be out for at least six weeks, putting her appearance at the Australian Drivers Championship on September 17 at Globe Derby in doubt. However, she has been given the all-clear and drove at the races for the first time on Thursday night at Bankstown. She backs up with four drives at Newcastle on Friday night.
"The specialist told me that I didn't have to have surgery," Panella said.
"He said it was a stable fracture, the ACL is still torn and in the future will need to be operated on, but the knee is otherwise stable. Since I had surgery on it only last year, he said ride it out as long as you can.
"I was doing anything and everything I could to get that clearance so I'm ecstatic with being able to be back this quickly."
Panella and Cameron Hart will represent NSW at Globe Derby.
"It's a career opportunity not many get so I was definitely chomping at the bit to get there," she said.
At Newcastle, Panella liked the chances of Abdicate (race three) and Johnson Step (five) for boss Clayton Harmey.
"Abdicate finally got a better draw this week [in four] and if we get a sweet sit on him, I think he can run over the top of them," she said.
"Good old Johnson Step never fails to pick up a cheque, so I think he should go close as well."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
