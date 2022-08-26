AS ONE chapter closes, students at Charlton Christian College are among up to 4000 prospective learners who will get their first taste of university life at the University of Newcastle's Open Day.
Year 12 students Harrison Woodward, Taylyn Brummer and Laura Hyslop are looking forward to seeing what lies ahead after two years with their heads in their books studying for the HSC.
"It will be good to have a look around and meet university students, see how they like it and if they have any tips and tricks," Harrison said.
"I've always thought I'd do civil engineering or computer science and I'm just weighing up which one to do."
The Open Day will be the first in-person event since 2019, with Callaghan and the City Campus opening to the public on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.
Vice-Chancellor professor Alex Zelinsky said it's a great opportunity for prospective students.
"It gives them a chance to get hands on with our technology, learn about the courses and talk to students and teachers about what studying at our university is like," he said.
With live music, interactive learning experiences like a mock courtroom and free food on offer, it's expected to draw thousands of locals as well as those from further afield.
For Taylyn, it's the first step in her dream of becoming a police officer.
"I want to get a degree or qualification to put me ahead of other people and the area I'm looking at will help me because I want to apply for the police force, so I hope it gives me an extra step up when I apply," she said.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
