Gorgeous Smiles review the different treatment options available to straighten your teeth

We have collaborated with Gorgeous Smiles to bring you different treatment options to straighten your teeth.

Wondering how to straighten your teeth? You're not alone. Around 62 per cent of Australians want to improve their smiles and straighten their teeth. With over 400,000 people in Australia having some form of braces, it's evident that a lot of people are self-conscious about their teeth.

Why should you straighten your teeth?

Many people believe that straightening their teeth is purely a cosmetic decision. However, there are actually many reasons why you should consider straightening your teeth.

For one thing, straight teeth are easier to clean, which can lead to better oral health. Straight teeth are also less likely to be damaged or fractured, and they can help you to bite and chew more effectively.

In addition, people with straight teeth often report feeling more confident and attractive. In fact, 60 per cent of Australians believe that a good smile boosts your self-confidence. Fixing their crooked smiles often leads to positive changes in their lives, such as getting a new job or even finding a partner.

So if you're considering straightening your teeth, there are a few different options to choose from. Here are four of the best:

4 Best treatment options to straighten your teeth

1. Invisalign

If you're looking for a practically invisible way to straighten your teeth, Invisalign might be the right choice for you. Invisalign is a clear aligner system that uses custom-made, removable aligners to gradually move your teeth into the correct position.

One of the best things about Invisalign is that it's very difficult for people to tell that you're wearing aligners. In fact, unless someone is really looking for them, they're unlikely to notice at all. This makes Invisalign a great choice for adults who don't want to wear traditional braces.

Another advantage of Invisalign is that the aligners are removable, which means you can take them out to eat, brush your teeth, and for special occasions. This is much more convenient than traditional braces, which are fixed in place and can be difficult to clean around.

The only downside of Invisalign is that it's not suitable for everyone. Invisalign is only effective for certain types of misalignment, so you'll need to visit a qualified dental professional to find out if it's right for you.

2. Ceramic braces

If Invisalign isn't suitable for your needs, ceramic braces (or clear braces) might be a good alternative. Ceramic braces are made from clear or tooth-coloured ceramic, making them much less visible than metal braces.

Ceramic braces work in the same way as traditional metal braces, using brackets and wires to gradually move your teeth into the correct position. However, because they're made from a clear or tooth-coloured material, they tend to be much less noticeable.

One of the downsides of ceramic braces is that they're more fragile than metal braces. This means that they can sometimes break or chip, which can be costly to fix. In addition, although they're made from a clear material, they can sometimes discolour over time. It's the clear elastic bands that are used to hold the wires in place that are most susceptible to staining.

3. Lingual braces

Lingual braces are another option for people who don't want to wear traditional metal braces. Lingual braces are similar to metal braces, but they're placed on the inside of your teeth rather than the outside. This makes them much less visible, and many people find that they're barely noticeable at all.

Lingual braces function in the same way as regular metal braces, using brackets and wires to gradually shift your teeth into the ideal position. However, because they're placed on the inside of your teeth, they can be more difficult to clean and care for.

In addition, because they're placed on the inside of your teeth, lingual braces can sometimes cause discomfort and irritation. This is because your tongue can rub against the brackets and wires, which can be sore.

4. Traditional metal braces

Traditional metal braces are the most common type of braces, and they're also the most affordable. Metal braces are made from high-quality stainless steel, and they use brackets and wires to gradually align your teeth.

One of the advantages of metal braces is that they're very effective at correcting a wide range of dental problems. In addition, they're strong and durable, so they can withstand a lot of wear and tear.

However, one of the downsides of metal braces is that they're very visible, so if you're looking for a discreet way to straighten your teeth, they might not be the best choice. In addition, metal braces can sometimes cause discomfort and irritation.

Which orthodontic treatment is right for you?

There are many factors to consider when choosing orthodontic treatment, and the best option for you will depend on your individual needs and goals.

If you are looking for the quickest possible treatment, clear aligners may be the best choice. However, if you have more complex dental issues, traditional braces may be more effective.

Ultimately, the best way to determine which treatment is right for you is to consult with a dentist. During a consultation, your dentist will perform a thorough examination of your teeth and jaw structure, and then develop a personalised treatment plan that meets your unique needs.

By working closely with your dentist, you can ensure that you receive the best possible care and achieve the beautiful, healthy smile that you deserve.

Disclaimer: every treatment has risks. The treatment mentioned above might not be appropriate for your oral environment. You need a full consultation with an Australian qualified dental professional before it is confirmed if you are a good candidate for any treatments.