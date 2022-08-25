Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Work set to begin to fill abandoned mine voids under Newcastle Art Gallery ahead of City of Newcastle's $40 million expansion

Updated August 25 2022 - 10:02pm, first published 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation chair Suzie Galwey, gallery director Lauretta Morton, City of Newcastle project manager Matthew Bennett, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Daracon workers at the site where mine void remediation work is taking place ahead of the gallery's $40 million expansion. Picture supplied

Thousands of cubic metres worth of grout will be injected into abandoned mine voids under the Newcastle Art Gallery site, before the facility's $40 million expansion takes place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.