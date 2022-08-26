Souths coach Tracey van Dal knows the effect any lapse, even minor, could have as Lions aim to put a devastating semi-final loss behind them and overcome a firing West Leagues Balance in the Newcastle championship netball preliminary final at National Park on Saturday.
There were "mixed emotions" in Lions camp this week after the minor premiers succumbed 46-42 to second-placed University of Newcastle in the major semi-final last weekend while fourth-placed West overpowered Nova 72-43 in the minor semi-final.
University have booked their first ever grand final appearance in championship netball and will face the winner of this weekend's Souths-West duel.
"It's disappointing to find ourselves in this position, considering last week was so doable and we certainly had our chances," van Dal said.
"But it is what it is and it is exciting to have another game at the level that will be expected, and to put it all on the line. There's no second chance this week. It's do or die."
Van Dal felt the semi-final was lost at the start of the fourth quarter but is not expected to change much for West.
"It's not as though we were outplayed or lost convincingly last week," van Dal said.
"It was just not playing four consistent quarters. It was only really a five-minute lapse at the start of the last quarter, so we're not beating ourselves up about it.
"We just focus now on what we need to do and make sure every girl on court does her job. There won't be much, if anything, between both teams. It will be a game that does require 60 minutes of concentration and execution, so hopefully that's what our biggest learning from last week is."
While Souths seemingly cruised into finals, losing only once on their way to securing the minor premiership, West battled their way to finish fourth due to several players' NSW Premier League commitments.
But back at full strength, West coach Tracey Baggs had few complaints after the three-times champions' semi-final performance.
"It was a miracle we got there with the season we had," Baggs said. "Last week was probably the first week where I could coach. It wasn't a matter of putting people on and crossing my fingers.
"I'm just pleased that we're here and there's a good feeling within our team. Last week gave me a better look at what worked, and at training this week we discussed the few little things that we weren't happy with and did a bit of training in those areas.
"We can't allow Souths to go out strong early. We need to show up and be there right at the start with them."
West won three straight grand finals between 2017 and 2019. No finals have been held since due to COVID.
The preliminary final is at 3.45pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
