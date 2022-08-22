Writing in these pages last week, Stephen Galilee from the NSW Minerals Council attacked calls for higher royalties on the windfall gains to mining companies coming from soaring coal prices. Galilee said higher royalties would make NSW a less attractive place to invest.
It is an extraordinary claim by Galilee, and one not backed by economic reality or theory. Let me explain.
First, the reality. NSW treasury estimates that it will collect $11 billion in royalties from NSW mining companies - overwhelmingly coal producers - over the next four years. This is $3.8 billion more than was expected 12 months ago. Royalties are levied at a fixed rate on the average price received by a coal producer. Coal prices have surged following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and because of multiple supply chain disruptions.
NSW treasury estimates show the revenue windfall to NSW mining companies between now and 2025-26 will exceed $40 billion. This is a whopping bonus. Consider that MACH Energy says it will spend just under $1 billion (only) to expand its Mt Pleasant mine to generate an additional 247 million tonnes of coal. $40 billion is eye watering.
Yet, because the NSW royalty rate is fixed and flat, at 8.2 per cent, only a trickle of the windfall will flow to the NSW Government, even though it owns the state's coal seams. The royalty share of the windfall will be a mere $3.8 billion. The remainder of the $40 billion windfall will be pocketed by the coal companies.
What does theory tell us?
Simply, a royalty is a payment to the owners of a resource for value that the producer doesn't create.
Coal comes pre-packaged with potential energy. Across the road, in contrast, a farmer has to cultivate the land to generate a wheat crop. The farmer supplies seed, fertiliser, water, tillage and so on. Both the farmer and the miner then pay for extraction and transport.
A royalty levels the playing field by imposing a fee on that part of the value of coal gifted to the mining company. In the absence of royalties, natural resources would have no economic value. Environmental devastation would be rampant.
Galilee is running the same arguments that were demolished in the NSW parliament four decades ago.
The NSW law that gives the power to impose royalties is called the Coal Acquisition Act. It was passed in 1981.
The debate in the NSW parliament back then is instructive. It was led by Labor premier, Neville Wran, who delivered a master class in history, politics and economics.
Wran explained the economic fairness of royalties, and attacked the dismal failure of previous NSW governments to enact a common royalties policy.
Coal seams belong to the people of NSW, said Wran, not to the property owners whose land lies on top.
Yet the Coalition parties wanted nothing of royalties. Upper Hunter Country Party MP Col Fisher described the proposal as "reminiscent of what Hitler did to the Jews".
Pittwater MP Max Smith, a former colliery manager, said the royalties were a "selective immoral tax" and an "indication of [a] communist state". Smith warned that royalties would make mining operations "less profitable by increasing costs and threatening jobs and future expansion".
In response, Kevin Ryan, a rugby league giant, barrister, and Labor member for Hurstville, rose to his feet. "Antediluvian nonsense" was his summary of the Coalition's argument.
It was not a phrase many footballers would have on the tip of their tongues.
Ryan gave the house a lesson in common law and property rights. Staring into the gallery at a distinguished visitor, former prime minister Gough Whitlam, Ryan explained that the benefits of coal mining should be steered from "the pockets of the private coal barons" and "into the state's consolidated revenue so that hospitals, roads, railways and the other necessities of life can be provided".
Only coal barons would disagree.
Are there any Neville Wrans and Kevin Ryans on either side of parliament who will argue for a fair return to the NSW people - the owners of the coal - from the coal price windfall, a $40 billion cash bonanza?
Galilee is running the same arguments that were demolished in the NSW parliament four decades ago.
This time, sadly, such antediluvian arguments are winning the day.
