Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Beresfield Golf Course operator Avana Pty Ltd to abandon lease, City of Newcastle says

Updated August 26 2022 - 1:06am, first published August 25 2022 - 11:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The operator of Beresfield Golf Course will abandon its lease on August 31, 2022, City of Newcastle says. File picture

Newcastle council is "bitterly disappointed" that the operator of Beresfield Golf Course will abandon its lease of the site early.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.