Newcastle council is "bitterly disappointed" that the operator of Beresfield Golf Course will abandon its lease of the site early.
City of Newcastle said in a statement on Friday morning Avana Pty Ltd had given notice it would stop renting the council-owned facility on August 31 - two years into a five year agreement.
The decision came after a review of the company's business plan, the council statement said.
"Despite returning healthy profits for the past five years, Avana approached [City of Newcastle] in June 2022 requesting the early termination of their lease citing financial difficulties and operational constraints imposed by the continued wet weather," council's statement said.
"[City of Newcastle] endeavoured to work with Avana on a feasible solution that would ensure the continued operation of Beresfield Golf Course for the community.
"However, they responded with an unacceptable proposal that sought to shift the costs of operating and maintaining the facility onto Newcastle ratepayers, while Avana would still benefit from the net profits."
The council said on Friday morning it had written to Avana telling the company it was in default of its lease obligations and City of Newcastle was "within its rights to seek any damages resulting from the default".
City of Newcastle said it wanted to clarify several "false claims" allegedly in a letter from Avana to members.
The council said the city owns the golf course, not the club organisation, so members concerned about fees already paid should contact the club to discuss options.
"An additional claim that the competition schedule will continue to operate post Avana's departure from the course is also false," council said in its statement.
"Having been given just two weeks' notice of Avana's intention to walk away from their lease, it is not possible for [City of Newcastle] to secure another operator for the club within this time."
