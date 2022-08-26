Maitland fullback Daniel Langbridge admits he wouldn't have played last weekend.
The 26-year-old could count himself lucky to be back on the paddock at all in 2022, having undergone syndesmosis surgery followed by a nasty high tackle and bout of turf toe.
However, the Pickers custodian feels confident about returning for the Newcastle Rugby League finals series despite an injury-riddled campaign and feels the minor premiers are well placed to reach this year's decider.
"Me personally, without the weekend off there's no way I would have been able to play. I guess for all the boys' bodies it goes a long way," Langbridge said.
"I'm pretty confident I should be fine for the finals series. I'd be surprised if not."
Fresh from a weekend off, the top-ranked Pickers host Macquarie at Maitland Sportsground in Saturday's major semi-final (3pm).
The winner scores a spot in the September 11 showdown while the loser gets another chance in next weekend's preliminary final at Toronto.
"Obviously everything is a lot more crucial now. I guess we've got that second chance but everything is really do-or-die at the moment and everyone plays with a lot more intent," he said.
Langbridge, a Wyong junior who joined the Pickers from Wests in 2020, said a mid-season defeat by The Entrance was a "turning point" and the squad feels "a lot closer this year than previous years".
Peter Wilson is the other player reinstated for Maitland with Perry Le Brocque and Taj Ridley those to drop out.
Macquarie welcome back centre Callan Briggs (one-game ban) and he replaces Kyle Kingston (concussion), who left the field just prior to half-time last weekend.
Scorpions coach Steve Kidd said forward Bobby Treacy was likely to return from a recent injury lay-off after successfully passing a fitness test at training on Thursday night with Jack McGuire making way.
Sunday's minor semi-final at Townson Oval (2pm) pits Central against Cessnock, both fighting to keep their title hopes alive.
Lochlan Piper has been named to start at prop with doubt surrounding Butcher Boys regular Junior Roqica (lower leg), Ethan Campbell gets promoted to replace second-rower Randall Briggs (two-game ban) and Jacob Richardson fills the void for Warren Schillings (two-game ban) on the bench.
Williams said a "versatile" Ryan Walsh was listed as a substitute with Fletcher Kennedy recalled to wear the No.6 jersey.
Harry Siejka (one-game ban) returns for Cessnock and partners Sam Clune in the halves while Tyrone Nean will now be used as part of the interchange rotation with the Goannas captain-coach saying "he can cover a few positions".
Pita Godinet "could still be an inclusion" according to Siejka, however, the Samoan international has been sidelined for the best part of a month.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
