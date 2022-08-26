Newcastle Herald
Hockey: Oxfords chase solid showing in last round rather than NDWHA minor premiership as top four all chase first

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 26 2022 - 6:00am
Hockey: Oxfords' final push with top spot in the balance

Producing a strong performance before this year's play-offs is more important than clinching an up-for-grabs minor premiership, says Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan.

