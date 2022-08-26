Hockey: Oxfords' final push with top spot in the balance

Producing a strong performance before this year's play-offs is more important than clinching an up-for-grabs minor premiership, says Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan.
With only one round remaining in the regular season, just one point separates the top four teams in the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association premier league.
Oxfords, grand final winners between 2018 and 2020, have a share of the competition lead with Tigers (31 points) but have a five-goal better for-and-against record.
Regals and Gosford (30) are one behind, but the Central Coast club also has a game in hand which is scheduled for next week.
Saturday sees the top half of the table play the bottom half of the table.
Oxfords tackle fifth-placed Souths (27), who are narrowly out of finals contention.
"We have the toughest last round out of the top four. Souths are always tough and they are a proud club so they'll want to go out with a win," O'Sullivan said.
"It's a big game for us. We'd like to finish in the top two, but the main thing is putting on a good show ahead of finals."
O'Sullivan feels Gosford, who meet wooden spooners Norah Head (13) and sixth-placed Central (19) on the run home, are "odds on for the minor premiership".
She says younger players like Sylvia Knott, Lily Crockett and Tori Adamson have helped Oxfords cover the departures of experienced pair Kim Tuckwell and Dana Constable.
Tigers clash with University (18), who had Priya Bourke named in the under-21 Australian Country squad this week. Regals take on Central.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
