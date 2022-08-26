SWANS recruit Lisa Steane will hold a little bit of home close to her heart when she helps make AFLW history this weekend.
The Nelson Bay product, who started playing Aussie rules for the Marlins in the Black Diamond Cup, has adopted her former No.21 jersey as part of Sydney's inaugural campaign in the national women's competition.
"I'm back in my number 21 playing jumper that I used to wear at the Marlins so it will be really nice to run out in that again," Steane told the Newcastle Herald on game eve.
"We all got to put in preferences and nobody else picked that so I got it straight away.
"I played in that with Marlins and through young rep footy days with Black Diamond. When I got to the Giants it was taken so I just played in number 20.
"I picked it [originally] because it was my birthday so I didn't really have a strong affiliation to it, just thought that will do.
"I got the chance to change at the Swans which was pretty special. I loved playing for the Marlins and that's where I got my love of footy, so I'm going to be wearing a piece of that when I'm out there."
Steane was officially named in the Swans' midfield 24 hours out from taking on St Kilda at North Sydney Oval in Saturday's season opener (5:10pm).
The 27-year-old teacher said her parents, brother and best friends would be in the crowd to watch round one.
Steane has 19 AFLW games under her belt, drafted by the GWS Giants in 2019 and debuting the next year.
However, having switched clubs after the most recent AFLW campaign wrapped up in April, she feels a sense of occasion at the Swans.
"You only get to be the inaugural team once and for such a special and prominent club like the Swans who are so successful in the men's competition," she said.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Steane said she felt "honoured" to be voted part of the Swans' leadership group recently.
She tuned into Thursday night's fixture between Collingwood and Carlton.
No.1 draft pick Montana Ham was listed as Sydney's centre half-forward on Friday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
