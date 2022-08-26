Maitland called on to lift as Edgeworth fight for spot in NPL finals

Coach Michael Bolch has challenged his defence and backed gun striker Braedyn Crowley to lift when Maitland face a desperate Edgeworth at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
The Magpies (36 points) dropped to second in the Northern NSW NPL, a point behind Lambton Jaffas, with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic last Sunday.
Advertisement
Jaffas host fourth-placed Charlestown (33) at Edden Oval on Saturday in another catch-up game before meeting Maitland in the last round to potentially decide the premiership.
First the Magpies have to deal with an Eagles (29) side sitting two points off the top five and with a finals spot assured if they win their last two games. Bolch said Maitland were "poor in all areas last week" against fifth-placed Olympic (31) and needed to "be more competitive".
"The boys were obviously very disappointed but at the end of the day, it's still in our own hands," Bolch said.
"Tomorrow's game is what's important and we need to worry about them before Jaffas. Edgy have put themselves in position to grab fifth spot and it's a grand final for them."
Crowley has been outstanding this season, sitting seven goals clear of next-best Kale Bradbery (Jaffas) on the NPL scoring list with 23, but he has been below his best the past two games. Taken off with hamstring tightness in the 3-2 win over Broadmeadow, Crowley looked to be struggling again last week, but Bolch said he was just dealing with soreness.
"He trained well this week and he's always raring to go, so I'm sure he'll be fine," he said. "It's more soreness, with a couple of knocks here and there. It's not a strained hammy or anything. He's been sprinting at training."
The main concern for Maitland is their defence, which has leaked 30 goals - twice as many as Jaffas.
"We keep conceding two and three goals a game and you can't win competitions and grand finals doing that," Bolch said. "The back four need to be better."
Ty Cousins (hamstring) remains out for Maitland. The Eagles have Sascha Montefiore suspended but Tyson Jackson (holiday) back after he missed last week's 1-0 win over Cooks Hill. Jackson Pereira (groin) and Archie Finn (ankle) are in doubt.
Coach Peter McGuinness was glad to have the Eagles' finals fate in their hands after a hit-and-miss campaign.
"I'm confident in the group now, we've grown a bit," McGuinness said. "We're playing better and we've built a bit of resilience."
Third-placed Broadmeadow (35) play Cooks Hill (18) at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field in the other catch-up on Saturday. They remain in the premiership hunt and finish the season against bottom side Lake Macquarie.
Jaffas welcome back Ben Hay from suspension against Charlestown. Andrew Pawiak (knee) will also play.
Pawiak limped off in last week's 9-0 rout of Adamstown but coach Shane Pryce said he trained on Thursday night "so he'll be involved".
"Whether I risk him at the start is another story, but he's available," Pryce said.
"We've got a healthy squad to go to and a decent bench, so we'll see what happens tomorrow."
Charlestown have slipped from top spot to be in danger of missing the finals in recent weeks, but Pryce remained on guard.
Advertisement
"With the experience they have got and the young guys popping in goals, it's a dangerous mix, so we're definitely going to have to be at our best," he said.
Azzurri are playing their final regular-season game and likely need a result to keep their spot in the five.
Coach Graham Law lamented his side's poor discipline in recent matches. They have Harry Frendo (one week) and Matt Tull (five) suspended but welcome back Taylor Regan (suspension) and Jacob Melling (unavailable).
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.