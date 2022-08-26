Blake Moroney eyes winning return to masters with Jabeni

Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney hopes for better luck early with Jabeni when he returns to masters grade at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Jabeni has a win and two seconds from three runs in masters races but was back in free-for-all grade last start with a third at Wentworth Park over 520m. From box five, Jabeni was only fairly away before dropping to last after being squeezed out approaching the first turn. He made up several lengths to finish five-lengths third to the classy Good Odds Cash.
"It was enormous," Moroney said of the run.
"He ran home in 11.54 and they just don't go that quick down the back. He's racing as good as he ever has."
The start before Jabeni was an odds-on favourite at The Gardens in masters grade over 515m from the three. He was checked multiple times in the run but fought back to finish second.
Moroney hoped a start in box two on Saturday night in race 10 would help turn his fortunes around.
"It's no secret that he loves the rail but he has been managing his way through fields a lot better at this stage of his career," he said.
"The key to him early is to find the fence and if he's close enough, he's good enough
"The draw in two will help. He ran 29.8 off the seven a couple of months ago but he wound up finding the fence."
Moroney also had Crazy Old Goat in the race but he was scratched because of a foot problem. He said Jax Bale, now trained by Jason Mackay, and Maldini were the main dangers.
The Gardens host a 12-race card from 7.15pm on Saturday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
