Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blake Moroney eyes winning return to masters with Jabeni

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Moroney eyes winning return to masters with Jabeni

Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney hopes for better luck early with Jabeni when he returns to masters grade at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.