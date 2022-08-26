Geoff Dorn keen for Menangle chance with Sergei

Bolwarra trainer-driver Geoff Dorn admits he's not keen often to make the trip to Menangle to race on a Saturday night.
However, given the form of Sergei and the race on offer this week, Dorn heads to town confident his Hunter Championship runner-up will be competitive.
Sergei will start from gate five in the third event, which is open to pacers without a win in a $20,000-plus race - with the exception of Menangle Country Series finals.
Dorn's seven-year-old gelding looked the winner last week at Newcastle before Bright Energy surged to late to relegate him to second place.
That and other recent runs convinced Dorn to take Sergei, a Country Series winner in 2019, to Menangle this week.
"He's probably going good enough to go down there," Dorn said.
"It's a long way to go and I'm not overly keen on going lots of times, but he's going good enough and he gets into one of these races that suits him.
"He's no certainty but in those races you know you are racing the same class of horse as him and he can be competitive.
"He's a good horse on his day, Bright Energy, but I was quite pleased with him [last start]. His run before when fourth was pretty good as well."
Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari has Gotta Kick from gate three in the same race. Ruggari also has Hunter Championship winner Far Out Bro resuming, in race two. Far Out Bro has not raced since finishing last in the State Regional Final in May.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
