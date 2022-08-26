David Atkins hopes patient approach pays off with Promitto

Newcastle trainer David Atkins skipped the Golden Slipper with Promitto because he believed the unbeaten colt was always going to be better as a three-year-old and beyond.
While Atkins hopes he's right heading into Promitto's first-up assignment in the group 3 San Domenico Stakes (1100m) for 3YOs at Rosehill on Saturday, all the signs tell him he is.
Promitto, owned and bred by Newcastle businessman Matthew Chidgey, burst onto the scene in February with an effortless 900m win at home on debut before a two-length victory in the group 2 Skyline Stakes as a $14 chance on a heavy 10 Randwick track.
Rather than push onto the Golden Slipper, Atkins played the long game with Promitto, spelling him at Segenhoe Stud with his eye on major spring targets.
Atkins, who has Promitto nominated for the group 1 Golden Rose, Caulfield Guineas and Cox Plate, was excited about how his rising star had returned.
"I always thought he'd be a better three-year-old than a two-year-old, so I hope I'm right," Atkins said.
"You can only go so far with young horses. Over the years, there's a big percentage of those horses that run in the Slipper, they don't aim up as three-year-olds, so I'd rather keep him as one that can race on as an older horse.
"He had a good spell. He had eight weeks off, so while the others were still racing on those heavy tracks, he was wandering around the paddock having a rest.
"He's come back a lovely horse now and he should run very well tomorrow.
"He's probably only a little bit taller but he's matured a bit more now. He was always a little bit immature body-wise, but now he's rounded up and strengthened up and he looks great."
While Atkins believed Promitto was well suited to the longer trips ahead, he still expected him to be in the mix over 1100m on Saturday, where he was a $12 chance.
Nash Rawiller rode Promitto in a gallop between races at Newcastle on August 11 and takes over from Christian Reith, who is sidelined after breaking his back in a fall in April.
"First-up last time was a 900 here and they go pretty quick here, and the way he won that day was very impressive," Atkins said.
"He has got speed, and he wasn't that far away from them early the day he won at Randwick, he was only about two to three lengths off the leader.
"But [Rawiller] will just put him where he wants and he'll relax. He doesn't pull at all in his races.
"Nothing fazes him, and that's a big plus when you get up over a bit of ground.
"Some of them tomorrow are very sharp horses ... but he's drawn good enough [in four] to get a run not far behind them.
"If he can run a good race and finish the race off, I'll be happy with him. He hasn't got to win to make me happy."
Atkins said the Golden Rose (1400m) and Caulfield Guineas (1600m) were goals but "he's got to show me he's come back well enough to go in races like that as well. Time will tell."
"I'm looking forward to tomorrow," Atkins said.
"I'm very happy with the horse. He's just had a nice easy trial and Nash [Rawiller] rode him between races midweek [at Newcastle], and he was happy with him, which is the main thing.
"He's in good order and he should run a good race tomorrow.
"He's always been a beautiful moving horse. He's got a great action. I let him canter around when we first got him and he just floated across the ground. Cameren Swan rides him nearly every morning and he loves the horse. He said he can't wait for him to go around tomorrow."
Contributingfactor has been flying the colours of Chidgey in town recently, with a win and a second, but Atkins said he had now gone to the paddock before a potential campaign at the Provincial Midway Championships in the autumn.
"Matthew's a great bloke, a great owner and terrific to train for," Atkins said. "Me and him get on very well together.
"He's got his business and I've got mine, that's what he always says, so we work well together."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
