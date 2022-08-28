Drinks Review: 4 Pines Aussie Wheat Ale leading the trend

PRINTHE has gained a great show record with its Orange Region bubblies and this one has been judged the champion in the past four NSW Wine Awards and recently won the 2022 Sydney Wine Show best sparkler trophy. With a base of 75% chardonnay and 25% pinot noir, it has a fine, persistent bead and lemon hues. The front palate displays elegant nectarine flavour, the middle palate introduces citrus, green apple, mineral and brioche characters and steely acid refreshes at the finish. It's at printhiewines.com.au, the Molong cellar door and bottle shops, and will drink beautifully now with lobster and glass noodle triangles. Printhe was established by former Sydney Coopers and Lybrand accountant Jim Swift and his wife Ruth, who made a tree change to Molong in 1978. Their sons, Ed and David, took over in the 2000s and the vineyards on the upper slopes of Mount Canobolas are more than 1000 metres above sea level and are among Australia's highest and coolest.

