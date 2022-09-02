TWO years after launching an online business to be able to work alongside and employ her autistic adult son Zane, Dianne Richardson has opened what she has called their flagship store in Maitland.
Ms Richardson and Zane, 27, threw a launch for their business Peace Warrior at 390 High Street at The Levee on Thursday evening, with keen home chef Zane whipping up snacks for the evening launch.
Advertisement
Ms Richardson and self-taught artist Zane work as a team to create their clothing apparel: he designs the images of animals and she prints them with a heat press.
The business - which is named after Zane, a gentle giant who is passionate about inclusion - prints all of its apparel in store. It is also expanding its range.
"I have ordered a lot of new stock and we are keeping products from different businesses that fit with our mission of trying to read lightly on the earth, from using compostable postage and eco-friendly inks and having ethical suppliers," Ms Richardson says.
Among the new products are homewares and personal goods and also a range of sensory products, from compression wear and "fidget" devices designed by an autistic teen in Victoria.
Ms Richardson says she and Zane are keen to raise autism awareness, adding that her son has a following among their neurodivergent "tribe" online who follow his cooking and artistry.
She has signed a three-year lease at the site, which she found in a concerted effort to separate their work and home life. She has invested in a new heat press and there is also a space for her to indulge more in her previous career as a photographer.
"Everything we make is printed in store now - everyone is amazed when I tell them that, so I will put up a sign to say as much, but that was the whole idea of the business, to move it here because it was driving me crazy, it took over our house," she laughs.
Zane is excited by the change in work space but is still adapting to being in the new space.
Peace Warrior is a finalist in this year's Hunter Business Awards and Ms Richardson said she was often approached by families who lived with autism who were inspired by her decision to start her business.
The mum-and-son business was created just before COVID-19 emerged, and after Zane faced discrimination in the workforce.
As her son's advocate, Ms Richardson said she felt proud but overwhelmed in taking the leap into retail.
"The whole thing is about Zane, it all revolves around him. Sometimes it's hard for him, he is still adjusting to having to do things I ask him. He enjoys it and then it's good for him to see it printed and people buying it, he is proud," she says.
"We have bad days and great days but it's worth it overall you just have to keep going. When we have the bad days I always think as I am going to bed, it's a new day tomorrow, and it's always a better day than the crappy day, you just have to get through."
Peace Warrior recently had a stall at the Aroma festival and Ms Richardson estimated about half of her customers lived with neurodivergence in their family.
Zane has progressed in his drawing technique, shifting from using from pen and paper to the Ipad. When he has finished, his mum loads his drawing onto a computer file and prints it.
He has designed "daddysaurus" T-shirts for Father's Day and an upcoming clothing range made in store will feature Australian animals.
Peace Warrior is open Tuesday to Saturday.
Advertisement
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.