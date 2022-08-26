Alleged Kurri Kurri Bowling Club fraudster points finger at 'other employees'

The former secretary manager of the Kurri Kurri Bowling Club accused of defrauding the club of more than $1.8 million claims it was other employees who were involved in a broader conspiracy to defraud the club.
Victor Keith Dobing, 54, formerly of Stanford Merthyr, was arrested in 2019 and accused of manipulating accounting records, falsifying invoices and concealing the theft of cash in an alleged comprehensive fraud that threatened to sink the popular Coalfields club.
Advertisement
He pleaded not guilty in 2020 to six counts of embezzlement as a clerk relating to more than $1.8 million that was allegedly embezzled from the club between March, 2012, and July, 2017.
Mr Dobing was expected to face a four-week trial in Sydney Downing Centre District Court last month but the proceedings were vacated at the last minute after Mr Dobing was again interviewed by police and made claims that as many as nine other people were involved in defrauding the club, the court heard.
All of those people had provided statements to police in relation to Mr Dobing's charges and had not made admissions, the court heard.
'"They will need to be given the opportunity to respond," Judge Christopher O'Brien said.
The matter was mentioned again in Sydney on Friday and Judge Tim Gartelmann, SC, was told the "further information" which came to light last month "required further investigation" by police.
Mr Dobing's matter was adjourned until October.
Any trial will now likely not be heard until late 2023.
Another trial, listed in 2021, was also vacated.
In December, 2017, Mr Dobing was replaced as secretary manager by Peter Fairbairn, who the club credited with steering them through the financial minefield.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.