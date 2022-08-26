Newcastle Herald
Alleged Kurri Kurri Bowling Club fraudster points finger at 'other employees'

Updated August 26 2022 - 8:05am, first published 6:30am
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club.

The former secretary manager of the Kurri Kurri Bowling Club accused of defrauding the club of more than $1.8 million claims it was other employees who were involved in a broader conspiracy to defraud the club.

Local News

