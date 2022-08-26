ELECTRIC scooters are one step closer to rolling out on the streets of Maitland, as Victorian hospitals see a growing numbers of e-transport related injuries.
Maitland council passed a resolution this week to move forward with a submission to participate in a 12-month shared e-scooter trial with the NSW government.
Advertisement
The primary areas of focus for the trial are slated to be "parts of central Maitland that link areas of activity as well as general parking areas". The Cessnock Road Cycleway from Gillieston Heights to Maitland Park is also being investigated.
An estimate presented to council put initial outlay at $35,000 if the trial were to go ahead, which is not accounted for in the current budget.
This figure includes a $15,000 estimate for the Road Safety Audits prior to an official submission.
As well as the audits, the council needs to acquire expressions of interest from e-scooter providers to move forward with the submission, which must be made by September 30.
Similar e-scooter trials are underway in the Victorian councils of Melbourne, Yarra, Port Phillip and Ballarat.
The trauma centre at Victoria's Alfred hospital has treated 49 people in the past year as a result of incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes. Of those 18 ended up in intensive care, according to the hospital.
The same time last year there were 24 trauma centre admissions and five intensive care cases.
"There are severe brain injuries associated with it, and severe spinal injuries and pelvic injuries," trauma services acting director Associate Professor Joseph Mathew said.
There were 131 collisions involving e-scooters between last December and July this year, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
A 20-year-old e-scooter rider died in February this year after he collided with a station wagon on the Princes Highway in Narre Warren, southeast of Melbourne.
When asked about the cost and safety risks involved with an e-scooter trial, a Maitland City Council spokesperson said "'council will commence the EOI process for its e-scooter trial in the coming weeks, during and after which, the cost and scope of the trial will begin to take shape".
A Transport for NSW guide put out to councils about the state's shared scheme limits e-scooter speeds to 20km/h on bike paths, lanes and roads, and 10km/h on shared paths.
The guide also prevents e-scooters from travelling on roads with a speed limit greater than 50km/h and starting a new trip between 12am and 5am.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.