Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Maitland City Council will move forward with a submission for 12-month e-scooter trial with NSW Government

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An electric scooter in action. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

ELECTRIC scooters are one step closer to rolling out on the streets of Maitland, as Victorian hospitals see a growing numbers of e-transport related injuries.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.