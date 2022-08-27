A "BEACH" in the Upper Hunter is closer to becoming reality after a civil design was endorsed by council.
With the working title Hunter Beach, the project is looking to increase public accessibility for the Karoola Wetland and Hunter River in the heart of Muswellbrook.
"The Hunter Beach project has been designed to reconnect the community with the Hunter River and its ecology, as well as providing a recreation area close to, and accessible from, the Muswellbrook town centre," a Muswellbrook Shire Council report says.
"The development proposes to provide enhanced river access and improvement of the natural amenity, including viewing areas and enhanced biodiversity and character of the site.
"Planning of the Hunter Beach project has included embankment stabilisation, extensive weed clearing works, followed by replanting/revegetation of native species, earthworks, car park facilities, steps and ramps, pathways, and Recreational Vehicle rest area."
In early 2019, the then Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnsen announced Muswellbrook council would receive more than $2.4 million from the state's Regional Growth Environment and Tourism Fund for the project.
Designs in the 2018 Muswellbrook Urban Riparian Landcare Master Plan show two areas of "beach" frontage to the Hunter River.
However, in 2021 the council approved a recommendation to reduce the scope of the Hunter Beach project.
The design endorsed at Tuesday night's council meeting includes a driveway off Aberdeen Street, a carpark as well as a gravel overflow car park, two informal paths and an amenities block.
Confirmation for the location of the BBQ's, picnic tables, water bubbler, bike racks and volleyball nets will form a separate report to council for the September 27 meeting.
"The development of Hunter Beach will have a positive social impact to the community of Muswellbrook and tourists visiting the area," the council report reads.
"Providing direct waterfront access to the Hunter River via attractive natural sandstone steps and ramps, regenerating the natural amenity of the space, provide parking, opportunities for active and passive recreation, amenities, shared cycle paths and opportunities for further improvements in additional stages of development in the future."
Early works to clear vegetation from the site are underway.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
