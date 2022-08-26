Newcastle Herald
Newcastle council stops selling off smart poles to developers after writing off $164,000 debt

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated August 27 2022 - 1:27am, first published August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
NOT FOR SALE: A Hess smart pole next to the University of Newcastle building in Honeysuckle. Newcastle has the largest array of smart poles of any city in Australia. Picture: Michael Parris

City of Newcastle says it will stop selling smart poles to private developers, even though its rollout of Smart City infrastructure has been "in line" with a NSW government funding agreement.

