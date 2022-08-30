All kids deserve some TLC

Hard work is paying off Advertising Feature

We aim for quality workmanship, problem solving along the way to give our customers the best service, experience, and results. - Brad Lloyd, Director, BJL Welding & Fabrication

The team from BJL Welding & Fabrication are looking forward to experiencing the Hunter Business Awards in person this year after the event was disrupted by Covid. Picture: Supplied

Coming off success at last year's Hunter Business Awards, BJL Welding & Fabrication are proud to be a finalist in two categories again this year.

The Beresfield-based structural steel and metalwork company is vying for glory in the Outstanding Building Services division as well as the Youth Award.

BJL Welding & Fabrication provide detail drafting, site measure, fabrication, painting, galvanizing and installation of structural steel and metal work for various clients, including building companies and the domestic market.

"We believe our work reflects who we are and therefore we aim for the best," Director Brad Lloyd said.



Site foreman Dan Walmsley is in the running for recognition for the Youth Award.

"Dan stepped into a leadership role within the first 12 months of employment with us," Brad explained.

"He had minimal experience in the role he stepped into, but enthusiastically worked hard to become a strong accomplished leader."



Brad founded the company in 2005 working out of the back yard of his parents' home and things have steadily grown since then.

"Over the past nine years we have experienced enormous growth, from a four-man workshop to a workforce of 16," Brad said.



"Our turnover has experienced an average 25% growth annually."

The driving force behind BJL Welding & Fabrication's success is belonging to a team that truly cares.

"We have three core values - Be the best me I can be; Joyful and fun-loving; and Lead with respect," Brad said.

"To lead with respect means respect for ourselves, workmanship and our clients. We endeavour to give everything a go, never give up, set goals and achieve them.

"Our philosophy is life is to be lived and there should be joy and fun in all that we do, while producing quality workmanship that we can be proud of. If the team cares, then all else falls into place."

Brad believes the awards are a great way to recognise his team and show customers that BJL are a business who take pride in their quality of work.



"We experienced new enquiries from people who had seen our win both in print and online; the team were recognised in the Herald and on social media and it was such a proud moment for me and our whole team," Brad said.



"There's such a sense of accomplishment in how far we have come and how much hard work has been put in to get us there.

"Unfortunately with Covid restrictions and isolations etc last year, the whole team couldn't be there to celebrate the success.

