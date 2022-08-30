All kids deserve some TLC

Early education is a passion of all the educators who are employed at TLC- Claire Faraday-Bensley, co-owner, TLC Early Learning Centre
TLC Early Learning Centre (TLC) doesn't have customers as such but rather families.
These families form the TLC community that owners Claire and Scott Faraday-Bensley nurture at their purpose-built childcare centre at Raymond Terrace.
TLC is a finalist in the Childcare category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.
Claire believes what her team at TLC do on a daily basis is very important in shaping the developing minds of young children and worthy of recognition.
"Early education is a passion of all the educators who are employed at TLC and at times, we feel our role goes unrecognised or is under valued," she said. "Being nominated for an award is something the team at TLC can be proud of and feel recognised and valued as both a team and how we work individually to bring idea's together. The team of ladies who work in the centre are all highly trained with many years experience in the field of early education and deserve to feel empowered and appreciated."
TLC was started back in 2010 by Karen Kirk who owned the centre and built up a reputation within the local community until her retirement.
In 2020 Claire and Scott purchased the centre and have since worked hard to provide quality care, support and activities to help their children to grow and learn.
Staff at TLC believe children learn through play, so allowing children to follow their own ideas and imaginations to learn and grow is value and encouraged.
"Each child is individually catered for through programming and planning to suit each child's interest and learning style," Claire said.
"We supply three healthy and delicious meals for children each day of attendance and we have staff with the appropriate training and qualifications to support all children who attend the centre. Having educators feel the same way about how children learn helps establish a strong program and way of learning. We see children as capable, independent and keen to learn and this is how we program."
TLC is open from open from 7am to 6pm daily and caters to families from the local areas of Raymond Terrace and Medowie and also families that are from the greater regions as far afield as Cessnock.
The slogan at Luckys Hunter Valley Tours is "Put yourself in the picture".
Owner operator David Luc and his knowledgeable, fun staff want you to join their tours as customers and leave as friends.
Entered in the Tourism Services category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, Luckys tailor packages around the Hunter to suit their customers' need with a focus on making your experience as fun and relaxed as possible.
"We offer transport for all needs including - winery tours, weddings, concerts, medical appointments, cruise and airport transport," David said.
"Never one tour is the same. We liaise with the customers to help create the best day out. That might be from as little as letting them select their venues, to supplying car seats and activities for the kids. We are here to make their experience both easy and enjoyable."
David has been in the hospitality scene for most of his life be it pubs, clubs, and restaurants.
Luckys Hunter Valley Tours was born in 2017 when a friend of David's needed some help with doing some transfers to the airport.
"A month later I had bought my first van and started Luckys," David continued.
"We started off just just doing airports and cruise transfers.
"A year in and we ventured into winery tours.
"My passion for food and wine gave me the opportunity to explore and source some of the most amazing venues in the Hunter Valley that we still travel to today."
The team at Luckys look after a range of customers.
"Our youngest recently was six months old exploring the vineyards for the first time right through to an adorable 80 year old couple we had the other day," David said.
Like all businesses Luckys have experienced the hard times with bushfires, floods and Covid.
"But we have been resilient and came out of it on the other side bigger and better than ever," David said
"We have entered the awards because we believes it is a great way to showcase the outstanding businesses in the Valley and get recognised in the industry.
"It's also a great way to network with other businesses."
Sol Remedial owner Nikki McGregor entered the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards because of the great feedback she has received from her clients.
Sol Remedial, nominated in the Health Improvement Services category, caters to those in need of natural therapies like remedial massage, dry needling, aromatherapy and hot cupping to provide pain relief and ease muscle tension.
"We specialise in deep tissue massage which our clients often say are the best massages they have ever received," Nikki said.
Deep Tissue Massage is a hands-on body treatment that leaves patients feeling relieved from pain with increased range of motion.
"I love showing my patients how just a few treatments can make an enormous difference to their health," Nikki said.
Nikki uses dry needling in conjunction with other alternative techniques like aromatherapy to help release tight muscles and promote healing to affected areas.
This is Nikki's first year in business and despite the challenges of balancing work and family life, she says the response from the public has made all the sacrifices and hard worth really worthwhile.
"When I first brought up the idea of going into business on my own, a lot of people said I shouldn't do it," Nikki said. "But I have been booked out as soon as I opened, so it's the best decision I've ever made."
Steel & Anchor aims to be the number one destination in Newcastle when buying unique gifts for men.
Nominated in the Best New Business category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, Steel & Anchor is the perfect destination to find gifts for those "hard to buy for" men in our lives.
Owner Troy Pezeley has a background in hospitality and retail.
Troy says it was while working in a large retail centre where he was constantly writing down items for guys gifting that couldn't be found close by that the idea for Steel & Anchor was born.
He'd also came across stores that were dedicated to guys that just weren't generic clothing and accessories when travelling in the US and Canada.
"I thought it would be a great idea to start a business that is dedicated for gifts for men," Troy explained. "Something that wasn't really found here in Australia."
Steel & Anchor sources items that aren't found anywhere else in Newcastle.
"We also have a lot of men and women buying for themselves as we have a lot of unique gifts that you don't find in other stores locally," Troy said.
"I also love selling to tourists so I try to stock a few things that visitors to our city can take home with them."
With complimentary gift wrapping, Click and Collect and Express delivery via their online store, Steel & Anchor aims to be the number one shopping destination for unique gifts for men.
Eyelash extensions are not a "one size fits all" procedure.
That's why the team at The Lash Boss Newcastle, nominated in the Beauty Services category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, pride themselves on being able to deliver all styling techniques unique to every single client in a safe and calm environment.
"We warmly welcome them to experience one-on-one comfort in our private treatment room," said owner and director Chloe Bunch, who is also nominated for Business Person of the Year.
"It is our utmost priority that our clients always feel confident, heard and never rushed."
Staff at The Lash Boss Newcastle are Eyelash Extension specialists with a high level of expertise.
"We are extensively trained in international and award winning skills up to a competition level, so you can trust that the health of your eyes and natural lashes will never be compromised," said Chloe.
"Our lash artists strictly practice genuine Russian Volume, which means bespoke, hand-crafted eyelash extensions - never "pre-made fans" that risk the longevity and comfort of your set."
Following a strict eight-step technique, the specialists at The Lash Boss Newcastle create your custom design using intricate micro movements and a high attention to detail, ensuring the perfect calculation of weight and dimension is being placed onto every individual natural lash.
"If this procedure is not accurately executed at a high standard it can be extremely detrimental to the health and safety of the client, their eyelashes and their vision," Chloe said.
In an industry that relies heavily on the use of disposables and single use items, The Lash Boss Newcastle have made a conscious investment in bamboo beauty tools.
Furthermore, with the use of organically sourced cotton such as tissues, pads, and buds along with paperless price lists, bookings and receipts, the team at The Lash Boss are doing their bit to move one step closer to a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.
"We take pride in being cruelty free and low toxin experts," Chloe said.
"All products and materials are vegan, formaldehyde free and exclusively hand picked after months of research and assessment.
"We take extra measures to guarantee services of the highest excellence and to ensure healthier, more beautiful lashes that last longer and feel ultra lightweight.
"Our extensive range of top tier aftercare products on offer provide our clients with peace of mind that their newest investment is being cared for."
Giving back and supporting the local community has always been a passion for Chloe and always will be a main focus at The Lash Boss Newcastle.
"Without the community's continual love and support for my business it would not flourish," Chloe said.
When David Tanchevski, principal of Stone Real Estate Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley opened his business four years ago, there was just David by himself.
Today, David's business employs 50 staff with one of the biggest sales teams plus an award-winning administration support team. He has opened five new offices and recently relocated to their newest office in Warners Bay.
He has also developed a property management department and now manages over 800 properties, with a project arm selling off the plan developments.
The company is nominated in the Real Estate Agency category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards.
David is also nominated for Business Person of the Year, while two staff are up for recognition in the Youth category.
The team at Stone Real Estate act as agents to assist people with all their real estate needs from buying a first house, selling a family home, separations or deaths, new investments or opportunities.
"Buying and selling property can be very emotional and we service all our clients with the same respect and honesty to support them through their journey," David said. "These are delicate times in people's lives and require us to have a great deal of empathy, understanding and communication with our clients. This can often not only be their biggest financial transaction, but also one of the most emotional times in their lives.
"Apart from selling we also look after rentals where people have had to relocate, investors and lifelong tenants.
"Whatever the path our clients take we are always here to help every step of the way."
The company's philosophy focuses on modesty, performance, transparency, honesty, loyalty, support and progression.
"My team are hardworking and reliable, everyone encourages and supports each other to be the best they can be," David said..
"Within the office we pride ourselves on producing results without the egos.
"Our workplace is more than just a workplace it is an environment where my employees can grow, learn and progress in their careers as well as their personal lives doing what they love."
David has entered this year's awards to recognise the efforts and achievements of all his staff and celebrate the growth of his business over the past four years.
"Our culture has proved to be our strength within our clientele and staff and it's the reason why we've blossomed from just one staff member to almost 50 during the last four years with a turnover of $7 million," David said.
2022 marks the LEGO Group's 90th Birthday and the LEGO® Certified Store in Charlestown Square Shopping Centre has been celebrating this milestone by helping local children reach their full potential through LEGO play in store.
The team, led by Store Manager Brad Dillon, are also celebrating another achievement this year.
They have been named as a finalist in the "Specialised Retail Business" category in the Hunter Local Business Awards 2022.
"My team and I are thrilled we have been nominated as a finalist," Brad said,
"This is a first for us and we are all really excited. We want to thank the community for their support."
The store, located on Level Two, is owned, and operated by AG LEGO® Certified Stores - Australia and New Zealand's largest (and growing) group of custom-built LEGO retail stores built in partnership with the LEGO Group.
Since opening its doors on August 26, 2020, the LEGO® Certified Store has been a shopping destination for LEGO fans of all ages.
The store is packed with an extensive range of LEGO merchandise - including new and hard-to-find sets.
It also features a large Pick a Brick Wall, Build a Minifigure Station and a LEGO DigiBox which allows you to scan almost any LEGO boxed set in store and watch the model come to life in 3D. Another must-see store attraction is the large 3D Minifigure model of a fisherman reeling in a large boot, built in 309 hours using 35,045 bricks.
There is also the custom-built floor-to-ceiling mosaic model of Nobbys Lighthouse which comprises of 17,963 bricks and took over 177 hours to build.
Both bespoke models were built by Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught and his talented team of skilled LEGO brick artists.
The LEGO® Certified Store at Charlestown Square is extremely proud of the part it plays in inspiring creativity by encouraging hands-on play both at home and in store.
To find out more, visit: lego.bricksmegastore.com.
Coming off success at last year's Hunter Business Awards, BJL Welding & Fabrication are proud to be a finalist in two categories again this year.
The Beresfield-based structural steel and metalwork company is vying for glory in the Outstanding Building Services division as well as the Youth Award.
BJL Welding & Fabrication provide detail drafting, site measure, fabrication, painting, galvanizing and installation of structural steel and metal work for various clients, including building companies and the domestic market.
"We believe our work reflects who we are and therefore we aim for the best," Director Brad Lloyd said.
"We aim for quality workmanship, problem solving along the way to give our customers the best service, experience, and results."
Site foreman Dan Walmsley is in the running for recognition for the Youth Award.
"Dan stepped into a leadership role within the first 12 months of employment with us," Brad explained.
"He had minimal experience in the role he stepped into, but enthusiastically worked hard to become a strong accomplished leader."
Brad founded the company in 2005 working out of the back yard of his parents' home and things have steadily grown since then.
"Over the past nine years we have experienced enormous growth, from a four-man workshop to a workforce of 16," Brad said.
"Our turnover has experienced an average 25% growth annually."
The driving force behind BJL Welding & Fabrication's success is belonging to a team that truly cares.
"We have three core values - Be the best me I can be; Joyful and fun-loving; and Lead with respect," Brad said.
"To lead with respect means respect for ourselves, workmanship and our clients. We endeavour to give everything a go, never give up, set goals and achieve them.
"Our philosophy is life is to be lived and there should be joy and fun in all that we do, while producing quality workmanship that we can be proud of. If the team cares, then all else falls into place."
Brad believes the awards are a great way to recognise his team and show customers that BJL are a business who take pride in their quality of work.
"We experienced new enquiries from people who had seen our win both in print and online; the team were recognised in the Herald and on social media and it was such a proud moment for me and our whole team," Brad said.
"There's such a sense of accomplishment in how far we have come and how much hard work has been put in to get us there.
"Unfortunately with Covid restrictions and isolations etc last year, the whole team couldn't be there to celebrate the success.
"It would be amazing for them to experience the awards night this year."
Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Hunter businesses, the annual night of nights is Monday, September 19.
That is the day when finalists for the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a winners in their categories.
The Newcastle Herald, which has supported the awards as media partner for many years, is announcing the finalists in each category with a special feature in today's paper.
Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe said tickets for the awards presentation evening to be held at Belmont 16s on Monday, September 19 are sure to sell out.
"The awards evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.
"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."
Mr Loe said the high quality of nominees had made the job of judges a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.
"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room.
"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Hunter Local Business Awards to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.
"I would also like to thank the Hunter community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year."
The Hunter Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of Awards Partners, Charlestown Square, Maitland Riverside Plaza, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.
For more information about the Local Business Awards, visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
CLARITY is a specialised medical imaging practice combining advanced medical technology and skilled health professionals with a patient-first approach.
"We deliver affordable access to both routine and highly specialised medical imaging services in a modern, purpose-built facility in Waratah," says owner and radiologist Dr Virgil Chan.
"Our patients cover the full spectrum of the community from the antenatal to the elderly. We provide diagnostic medical imaging services across all life stages and needs.
"We help to diagnose and manage patients' health and wellbeing by providing the most appropriate and accurate imaging for all of life's complications, whether that may be an injury, illness, family history and prevention, or pregnancy."
Most patients are referred by their health practitioner - GPs, specialists, physiotherapists, podiatrists, midwives, and other allied health professionals.
Working closely with referring practitioners is central to Clarity's ethos as is serving the community with a clear social purpose.
"In an increasingly corporatised healthcare system, CLARITY embraces our local knowledge and connection to the community," Dr Chan says. "Balancing our purpose with our bottom line and ensuring that people always come before profit is why we exist."
MID Support is committed to being a leader in service standards to ensure persons with a disability reach their goals.
Nominated in the Health Improvement Services category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, MID Support has eleven SIL homes and employs approximately 165 people in the local area.
"Our office is based in Thornton and we provide opportunities for people with a disability within the Newcastle and Hunter Valley Region," general manager Ben Shields said.
MID Support delivers innovative disability support services which provide opportunities for people with a disability to achieve social inclusion and independence.
Those services include Supported Independent Living, Respite, Community Access, Transport and Co-ordination of Support.
"We strive to provide opportunities to improve life choices, independence, living and social skills," Ben said.
"Our aim is to ensure all participants are treated fairly, equally and without prejudice so that their basic human rights are protected.
"We entered the awards to acknowledge the achievements of the business and its employees.
"Ultimately, we're committed to providing a high standard of service to assist people with a disability to achieve their goals and to live as independently as they can."
Casey's Toys isn't just a fun factory for girls and boys - it's pure joy for adults too. Especially for AFOLs - the adult fans of LEGO.
"We cater for babies, toddlers, kids and grown-ups," Casey's Toys marketing manager Jodie Smith says.
"We help people looking for birthday party gifts, we give hints to Santa on what is trending at the moment and make sure our AFOLs know when all the new LEGO arrives in store.
"Our customers know us for having the biggest selection and best advice on everything toys, games, hobbies and more."
Casey's Toys was founded in 1974.
"In the 1970s, brothers Frank and Ron Casey had a dream ... to build a magical toy store for the kids of the Central Coast," Jodie says.
"Driven by a love of toys and a vision to help others, the brothers opened the first Casey's Toys in Ettalong.
"Frank and Ron engaged their mother, Nellie, to operate the little toy shop while they collected and mended broken toys to sell at greatly reduced prices to the public. From Ettalong the store moved to Gosford and then finally to Erina, its current location."
Casey's Toys flourished thereafter with stores opened in Sydney, Bathurst, Tuggerah, Charlestown, Maitland, Mount Druitt, Wagga Wagga and Wollongong.
"We pride ourselves on having the biggest selection and best advice," Jodie says. "We are passionate about ensuring our customers can find exactly what they are looking for when they visit us. Often, they will also see some hard-to-find items that are too tempting to pass up as well, from 5000 piece puzzles, niche and adult-friendly board games and, of course, our always-in-demand adult LEGO sets."
Casey's Toys is renowned for its toy specials. On any day of the year, the front of their toy shops are stacked high with top brand-name toys and games at seriously low prices.
Another incentive is the popular Casey's Cash promotion, which is running from September 1 until October 13. For every $10 spent, customers receive $1 back in Casey's Cash to use towards their next purchase.
The expert, local staff at every Casey's Toys store can help in all manner of ways.
"If we have a parent in a rush, on their way to a birthday party for a child they have never met before, we offer our expert advice in helping them select the perfect gift so they can make it to the party on time," Jodie says.
"Or perhaps you need to get some Christmas shopping done but have your children with you. Ask our friendly staff and we can assist you in getting your purchases done discreetly and away from prying eyes!"
For more details, visit caseystoys.com.au
Millie Buck started her pet services business at the young age of 18. In just four years Kare Kanine has grown to a team of 11 "amazing" staff members servicing more than 1400 clients in the Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie regions.
"I had no business goals or even an idea as to how I would like to run my own business," she says.
"The last four years have been a whirlwind full of challenges and obstacles, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I've learnt so much along the way and created long-lasting friendships and relationships."
Millie entered the awards to create more awareness not just about her own business but about the pet services industry, which she says is usually looked down on as a 'hobby' or not a serious job.
"It is time to change that stigma and recognise the hard work and dedication that not only our team shows to our clients and every day, but also every other local business in our industry."
Kare offers a range of services from pet care, on and off-leash walks and mobile dog washing to house and pet sitting and even weddings where the pet is part of the big day.
"Wedding Kare is one of our most popular services." Millie says. "We offer to take the stress and organisation away from the bride and groom by bringing their much-loved dog to the wedding, having them involved and then taking them home to ensure they are cared for the night."
Millie has also created her own line of natural products and treats for dogs.
Kare Kanine will look after any pet, not just dogs, from domestic pets to farm animals and reptiles.
"If you have a pet you can be a client no matter what!" Millie says.
"Our philosophy at Kare is to be kind, caring and convenient.
"Think of the team at Kare as the 'cool aunty', that extra person to come in and show your special family member some love.
"Kare provides not only a service for you and your pets, but also a family."
Kare is running a promotional campaign offering 10 per cent off weekly walks for dogs if signed up by the end of September.
For more information, visit www.karekanine.com.
Vital Hospitality Group (VHG) is going for a rare three-peat at this year's Hunter Local Business Awards.
Victory in the Service & Trade category would make it a proud trifecta for director Daniel Sobb and his hard-working team, having saluted the last two years running.
VHG provides clients with a range of professional security services for licensed venues, registered clubs, events and commercial and corporate clients across NSW, including security staff, event staff, RSA and Covid marshals and concierge front desk staff.
"VHG aims to provide our clients a safe and comfortable environment for the patrons and there staff," Daniel said.
"We are not only there too keep staff and patrons safe and manage RSA but also to create an experience the patrons wont forget.
"Its all about creating that experience for the customer to make them feel welcome and safe. Customer service is always our focus."
The premium hospitality security industry has evolved over the last 20 years, and VHG has led from the front.
Two decades ago Daniel had one client, Jewells Tavern. These days these days VHG services over 100 licensed venues/Registered Clubs throughout NSW.
"I remember when we first started, Sami Chamoun the founder of the business offered me a role as Business Development manager in 2003," Daniel recalled.
"I was working from home competing against some of the country's biggest security companies to get a piece of the action. These days we are one of the major players in the industry and going from strength to strength."
Daniel believes the key to a successful business in any industry is your team.
"Your team is what makes your business," Daniel said..
"Look after your team and they will look after your clients. It's that simple.
"Good leaders make it simple for their team. It's also important the whole team feels part of its success.
"It's important that you give your team praise for their hard work.
"It shows them you appreciate their effort and it makes them feel part of something."
As a leader, Daniel believes it is important to develop and maintain the right culture.
"Great culture in your business is critical to success and finding the right people is key," he said.
"Someone could have a ton of credentials but if they don't fit into the culture of your business, they are not the right person for your team.
"We have some amazing people in our team who thrive in our business culture.
Another pillar of Daniel's leadership philosophy is establishing and maintaining great relationships with clients.
"Your clients are a huge part of your business and it's important you don't just treat them as a customer," he said.
"A lot of our clients have been with us for over 10 years, some 15-18 years; that shows me that what we do in our business at Vital works well.
Buying or selling a property can be a daunting time for the purchaser or vendor, but the dedicated team at MJM Conveyancing in Morriset aim to make the process as seamless as possible.
MJM Conveyancing director Simone Lear says she and her team are committed to their clients, who range from first-home buyers and investors to families upgrading or downsizing their homes.
"We provide an effortless, high standard of service, with our focus on being available and committed to our clients while remaining professional, because we understand each transaction is unique.
"Our commitment is to help our clients and to make their transactions as seamless as possible. We offer mobile appointments, after hours and weekends and we are always available on the mobile phone," Simone says.
Whether the transaction involves residential, vacant land or commercial property, the experts at MJM Conveyancing handle the process with ease.
Simone founded MJM Conveyancing in 2018, starting in a small home office. MJM Conveyancing was named after her three children, Marshall, Jack and Matilda. The business quickly outgrew its space, moving in to a friendly office in Morisset.
"We love it here," Simone says. "We now have four full-time employees who work together as a team day in and day out. We love being involved in the community and supporting other small business in our area."
Author Consulting is a boutique consultancy based in Newcastle that designs brands that help businesses grow.
Nominated in the Professional Services category at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, Author provides marketing and communications expertise to local businesses across 4 key services including brand strategy, brand management, website design and development, and events and production.
"We are a hard-working team of women, who prides ourselves in our ability to not only think holistically and strategically, but to also develop strong relationships with local businesses," founder and director Madeline Fitzgibbon said.
"We are driven by brand-led approaches and forward-thinking ideas and if our clients need us to do a task, we find a way to get it done."
Madeline worked in Sydney for seven years as a Brand Manager for global companies such as Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Estee Lauder before moving back to Newcastle three years ago to establish Author Consulting.
"I saw an opportunity in the market to assist local and small businesses with marketing and communications.
"In three years, the business had grown to five staff, supporting more than 50 clients across Australia.
"We love what we do.... and believe this is just the beginning!"
Terry Survey and Development Consulting (TSDC) has come a long way in the space of three years.
Established in 2019 by director Marc Terry, a graduate of Newcastle University, TSDC has grown from just Marc working out of his home's sunroom to a staff of five, an established client base and an office in Broadmeadow.
Nominated in the Professional Services category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, the team at TSDC aim to speak the language of their clients.
"Our customers encompass the range of property owners, from first home buyers building a project home in a new estate through to retirees looking to downsize and develop the family property," Marc said.
"We also assist builders, architects, building designers and professional developers with their surveying and planning requirements."
"We aim help them to understand what we do and how to get the best value for their money in using our services."
In the work they do and plans they prepare staff at TSDC remain aware of the fact that they are normally dealing with their clients' most important asset - their home.
"Another key to our success is we hire qualified, experienced personnel, pay them appropriately and create a flexible working environment," Marc said.
Clarity Lawyers are a group of hardworking compassionate people specialising in family law who want to make the process of separation as easy as possible for their clients.
Nominated in the Professional Services category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, Clarity Lawyers work hard not to inflame a situation and to move forward as quickly as possible.
Director and Principal Lawyer Samantha Miller says her team deal with all different types of people.
They range from those entering into a relationship and worried about how that might affect their financial position to those going through a family separation to assist them with arrangements for their finances and parenting.
"Following a separation people are often unsure of where they stand and what arrangements should be made for their children and finances," Samantha explained.
"We start by going through the history of their relationship to ascertain how the family has operated and the extent of the assets and liabilities and then give a clear indication of what to expect as a reasonable outcome.
"We then negotiate on our client's behalf to achieve such an outcome before preparing all the documentation necessary to formalise the agreement."
Samantha was admitted as a lawyer in 2001 and has a lot of work and life experience under her belt.
"I grew up in Newcastle and started my career here before heading to London for 16 years," she said.
"I returned to Newcastle in 2016 and re-estabilised my connections and refreshed my Australian skills by undertaking a Masters in Family Law.
"By 2020 I was ready to do things differently and I started Clarity Lawyers in October 2020.
"I have been really lucky to have had fantastic staff gravitate to me as a result of the local reputation I have gained as a people focused and fair person, both as an employer and as a lawyer."
Testimony to that, Samantha did not enter the 2022 Local Business Awards herself, she was nominated by a member of the public.
DS Roofing and Guttering kicked off business in March 2021 and despite the challenges of Covid, the company has grown.
Nominated in the Business Services category of the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, DS Roofing and Guttering specialises in full roof replacements - Tile to Colorbond and also Tin to Colourbond; guttering, downpipes, fascia and leaf free gutter guards
Co-owners Des Browne Scott Billinghurst didn't expect the jobs to come through so quickly after launching, but word of their workmanship got around quickly.
"At the start of this year, as the company experienced more continued growth and expansion we have been fortunate enough to employ an apprentice and four full-time roofers, expanding the team from two to seven," Des said.
"We value all our team members who are making a positive contribution to the company through their loyalty, reliability and work ethic."