Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

South Maitland service station armed robbery: police search for man who allegedly threatened attendant before fleeing the scene on foot

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:23am, first published August 26 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers are searching for man who allegedly robbed a service station armed with a large knife.

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed a service station at South Maitland armed with a large knife.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.