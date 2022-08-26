POLICE are on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed a service station at South Maitland armed with a large knife.
Officers were called to a service station on Darcey Drive just before 1:40am on Saturday on reports an unknown man had allegedly forced entry into the fuel stop before threatening the attendant and trying to open the cash register.
Advertisement
The man reportedly failed to open the till and ran from the scene on foot towards Cross Street.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers have established a crime scene and are appealing to the public for more information.
The alleged offender is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall and of a large build.
His face was hidden with a red balaclava or bandana, and was wearing a hooded jumper with a red, white and blue logo, denim-look chinos, New Balance white sneakers and white gloves.
Police report the knife had a distinctive yellow handle.
Officers have urged anyone who may have information to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.