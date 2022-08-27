IT'S never too early to get ahead, with students as young as 14 checking out their options at the University of Newcastle's Open Day.
Teenagers Riley Atherton and Annalise Daniels have a few more years of schooling before they start their careers, but the pair were excited to see what's on offer on Saturday.
"I'm really interested in looking at psychology, I want to become a psychologist in more of a medical aspect to help people," Riley said.
"I'd like to live on campus, it seems like it would be fun."
Annalise, 15, is considering a career in political geography, and said a number of her friends are already preparing themselves for university life.
"A lot of jobs need you to have done certain subjects when you're my age to get them," she said.
"I'm not sure what jobs are available, but I'm interested in those types of geography."
About 4000 prospective students visited the Callaghan and City campuses to learn more about what's on offer.
University of Newcastle vice chancellor Alex Zelinsky said it was a welcome change, after COVID-19 quashed opportunities to open the doors to campus.
"Our university is a place where everyone is welcome, we have a program that can be tailored for any person from all walks of life," he said.
"As a university we have always felt we are a university for everybody, it doesn't matter where you come from as long as you want to have a go and study."
He said half of its 39,000 students are the first in their family to study at university and another 25 per cent of those are people from low socio-economic backgrounds who may not have finished high school.
The Open Day attracted students from across the state, including Dubbo's Luke Dunkley.
"I got in for mechanical and civil engineering, I was thinking about changing to medical but I'll see how I go," he said.
"You get to meet people on campus, it seems like a pretty positive place and it's a good opportunity to look into the options."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
