A LEARNER driver who has had his licence disqualified until the end of the decade will face fresh charges over an alleged police pursuit.
Police allege the 23-year-old man failed to stop along Sparks Road, Warnervale on the Central Coast about 10:30am on Friday.
A pursuit allegedly began until the vehicle reportedly stopped in Coral Gum Road, Hamlyn Terrace, where police claim the driver ran into nearby bushland.
Officers established a perimeter with the help of PolAir and the Dog Squad, before the man was arrested a short time later in a garden shed out the back of a home on Dundonald Avenue.
Police allege the man resisted arrest before he was taken to Wyong Police Station.
Inquiries revealed the man was the holder of a learner licence that was disqualified until 2029, and was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.
The Gorokan man was charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period; drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; enter enclosed lands not prescribed premises without lawful excuse; resist officer in execution of duty and the two arrest warrants.
He was refused bail and appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday, where he was formally refused bail.
The man will reappear at Gosford Local Court on Monday.
Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
