It's Me turns the clock back for Scone trainer Brett Cavanough

With a finish that brought back memories of her amazing Kosciuszko win of 2020, It's Me rocketed into equal favouritism for the 2022 edition with a sensational first-up victory at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
The now six-year-old mare, which scorched down the outside to take out the 1000m class six by a half length, had not won since claiming the $1.3 million race for country horses for Scone trainer Brett Cavanough in October 2020.
After fighting back from a tendon injury to start her race career, It's Me suffered another in the Kosciuszko when she rattled home to win on the line with Jason Collett aboard.
She returned in February this year and had three unplaced runs in stakes company, leading to questions over her racing future and possible sale as a broodmare.
She answered those on Saturday, coming from well back with Ben Thompson aboard to clock a last 600m of 33.64 seconds with a fastest 200m of 10.56.
It's Me was reeled in by the TAB from $12 to $6 equal top pick with Front Page for the $2 million Kosciuszko at Randwick on October 15.
"Well, it was one of three things could have happened today - she was either on Inglis Digital [sale], a Kosciuszko or she had to run a track record to get to a big one I guess," Cavanough told Sky Racing on Saturday.
"But we just got it done. I give Benny one instruction, I said just please don't be as cold as J Collett, and I think he was. He set her a task but she measured up."
Cavanough, who now has a satellite stable at Ballina, said "I'm not sure where we're going" with It's Me.
"I'll regroup with Sam Lyons [from owners Grand Syndicates] and the team. We just needed to get a win on the board," he said.
"Sam said we're at the crossroads now, is she going to be a broodmare or a racehorse? Anyway, we'll see how she pulls up.
"A couple of foreman at home, a couple of girls work really hard, they both love her and give her all the attention, and the owners have stuck with me.
"She's had a couple of big rehab programs, so a lot of people to thank, but wow, what a bonny little mare.
"She makes training easy, she eats, she does her work, you can gallop her - as long as this mare has got four legs, she could end up anywhere, she is very special.
"She runs time and I emphasised that with Ben today. I said, she'll peel off 45, 33, 21 and she'll run a 10 and a half, he just looked at me and nearly passed out. And I think that's how he rode her, too."
At Rosehill, Hunter apprentice Dylan Gibbons took the Chris Waller-trained Born A King to a dominant win in the 2000m benchmark 78 handicap.
Resuming Newcastle colt Promitto was seventh in the group 3 San Domenico Stakes (1100m) after an average start and early setback when tightened for room between runners.
Jockey Nash Rawiller was suspended 12 days for careless riding on the David Atkins-trained three-year-old when causing interference in search of clear running.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
