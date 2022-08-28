Newcastle Herald
Ryan Callinan carves out eighth Ray Richards Memorial title

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 28 2022 - 7:00am
Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan after the final. Picture by Merewether Surfboard Club

Ryan Callinan doubled the next best in Ray Richards Memorial Man on Man history with victory over Championship Tour surfer Jackson Baker in the final on Saturday for an eighth title.

