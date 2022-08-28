Ryan Callinan carves out eighth Ray Richards Memorial title

Ryan Callinan doubled the next best in Ray Richards Memorial Man on Man history with victory over Championship Tour surfer Jackson Baker in the final on Saturday for an eighth title.
Callinan, who is on the cusp of a CT return, and Baker were top seeds in the annual Merewether Surfboard Club event and they went blow for blow in a high-scoring decider.
After opening with a heat-high 7.5, Callinan earned a 7.0 with the fifth of eight rides for a 14.5 best two-wave total. Baker caught seven waves and finished with his three best scores - 7.0, 7.23 and 6.7 - for a tally of 14.23, coming up 0.27 short.
Callinan's eighth victory puts him four clear of Chad Edser and Mitchel Ross.
Baker defeated Ross, his coach, in the semi-finals 12.5 to 10.16, while Callinan beat Zack McMahon 16.67 to 12.6.
Callinan is enjoying a break between events on the Challenger Series, where he is fourth with three contests remaining. A top 10 finish will secure a return to the CT.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
